details of Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy became known

Recently it became known that the star of the “Hunger Games” Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child. A spokesman for the star told People.

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Now the details of Jennifer’s interesting situation have become known: “Jen has long wanted to start a family and has found an ideal partner whom she loves, respects and enjoys being with him,” the Daily Mail tabloid source quotes. “She loves being married and the couple have a solid foundation in order to have a baby. She is very happy and is looking forward to becoming a mother, ”added the insider.

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

However, many fans of the actress are afraid that with the birth of a child, Jennifer will appear on the screens less and less, and, perhaps, will completely pause her career. However, the insider denied the fan’s speculation. He is confident that Lawrence will be able to successfully combine cinema and family life, as “ambitious and hungry for work”, adding that she “will not give up her career for the sake of motherhood.”

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

“Lawrence knows that a satisfied mom is better than one who gives up what she loves and then regrets it. I doubt that this will ever happen to her, “- assured the insider.

Cook Maruni and Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: legion-media)

Recall that Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney began dating in June 2018, and already in October 2019 they got married in a private ceremony in Rhode Island.