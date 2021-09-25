Diamonds against Sportbox. 9th round

Before each RPL round, a well-known footballer in the past, and now an expert, Alexander Bubnov competes with the journalists of our portal in the ability to predict the results of matches. In the 9th round of the championship, Sergey Ilyev, the correspondent of the Sportbox.ru football department, challenged the expert.

Alexander Bubnov. Forecast: 1: 2. The Moscow Region club has lost in the previous two rounds and has a lot of goals. Lokomotiv, although it could not defeat the outsider a week ago, now has to rehabilitate itself and take three points.

Sergey Ilyev. Forecast: 1: 2. I will go along the trivial path. Khimki is weaker than last season, Lokomotiv is Zenit’s main competitor and, at least in the domestic arena, is wealthy. The second misfire in a row for him will be bad manners.

A. B. Forecast: 2: 0. For Wings of the Soviets, this game will be a good test. I am sure that Samara residents will not deviate from their model. Zenit is nominally stronger, but underestimating the opponent can be costly for the favorite.

S. I. Forecast: 3: 1. Igor Osinkin preaches progressive football that develops young players. Although the result does not always work out due to a lack of skill, the Samara team can cause problems for the champion. But he will squeeze. This is how Zenit is again the strongest in Russia.

A. B. Forecast: 2: 1. Spartak is in a terrible situation. It doesn’t matter who you play with, you need to win, otherwise the red and white will solidly consolidate at the bottom of the table. Ufa is an uncomfortable opponent for them, but there is no choice.

S. I. Forecast: 2: 1. To predict “Spartak” is to point your finger at the sky. In theory, even in the current state, the red-and-white are obliged to gain the upper hand and excuse themselves for the April 0: 3, even though Stukalov’s team is reputed to be a thunderstorm of favorites and it has an explosive Agalarov.

A. B. Forecast: 2: 1. In the last round, Dynamo beat Sochi, while Rubin lost to Zenit in all respects. Plus, for the Schwartz team, the home field factor, and the Kazan team lost Slutsky on the bench because of the removal.

S. I. Forecast: 2: 1. The blue and white played on Wednesday the Russian Cup match in Stavropol, not to say that it was a completely second squad. Kazan surrendered, Slutsky will not be on the bench, so the young Dynamo, with all its instability, is the favorite.

A. B. Forecast: 1: 0. Rostov is in a very difficult situation. The composition of the team is not bad, but the unsatisfactory tournament situation has not yet been corrected. Semin and his team will make every effort to improve the position, especially since Akhmat has lost twice in a row.

S. I. Forecast: 1: 1. Both teams have big staffing problems. “Akhmat” could have carried out the transfer campaign better, and Berisha’s injury for Talalaev is generally a blow in the stomach. But Rostov made a very sour impression in the last two matches. Grozny residents should not lose, provided that they avoid the removal on duty.

A. B. Forecast: 1: 1. Southern derby, in which the forces are approximately equal. Krasnodar has losses, Sochi has more or less stable roster, but Gancharenko’s team is playing at home.

S. I. Forecast: 2: 2. The southern derby should turn out to be bright, it can be anything. Sochi is playing well in Krasnodar, the bulls again have a number of players, so the guests’ chances are even higher.

A. B. Forecast: 0: 0. Under Bozovic, Arsenal does not lose. this will not happen in the game with an outsider, who caught a draw with Lokomotiv in the last round. I believe that in Yekaterinburg there will be zeros on the scoreboard for the second time in a row.

S. I. Forecast: 2: 1. Bumblebees are the main contenders for relegation. Bikfalvi faded – and there is nothing to catch on in the game. But with “Loko” they stayed on the character and even with a carcass, even with a scarecrow, they should take three points with “Arsenal”. Let him have an emotional upsurge, as is usually the case at first under Bozovic.

A. B. Forecast: 0: 1. Nizhny plays poorly at home, while CSKA prevailed in a principled derby with Spartak, plus Berezutsky’s team is more experienced.

S. I. Forecast: 1: 1. Nizhny is a copy of Tom Kerzhakov, which beat favorites in the FNL, especially at a party, but lost points with the middle peasants and outsiders. Perhaps I am adjusting the answer to the problem, but the class of our even top clubs is not great today. And in “NN” there are boychugans. The same Kalinsky, Gotsuk got to the RPL at the age of 28-29 – but how are they worse than the Russian RPLists?

Confrontation history

Round score – 5: 3

Score by points – 82:74

Scoring rules:

Exact score – 4 points

– 4 points Exact goal difference – 3 points

– 3 points Exact outcome – 2 points

Archive: