Dimarco missed a penalty in the 86th minute, the Bergamasque goal in the 88th was canceled, Inter – Atalanta – 2: 2 – Football

In the 6th round of Serie A, Inter drew with Atalanta (2: 2).

Sports.ru held text online broadcast of the match…

Russian midfielder of the club from Bergamo Alexei Miranchuk did not make the starting lineup and did not appear on the field.

At the end of the match, both teams had a chance to snatch victory. In the 86th minute, Inter’s defender Federico Dimarco missed the penalty, hitting the crossbar, and in the 88th minute, the main referee Fabio Maresca canceled the goal of Atalanta striker Roberto Piccoli due to the fact that shortly before his shot the ball went out the limits of the field.

the date of the September 25, 19.00, “Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro)” Goals: 1: 0 –

5 Martinez,



1: 1 –

30 Malinovsky,



1: 2 –

38 Toloi,



2: 2 –

71 Dzeko. Inter – Handanovic, Darmian (Dumfries, 57), de Vrey, Shkrinjar, Bastogne (Dimarco, 57), Perisic, Brozovic, Chalhanoglu (Vesino, 57), Barella (Satriano, 90), Dzeko, Martinez (Sanchez, 81). Atalanta – Musso, Zappakosta (Pashalich, 77), Palomino (Mele, 70), Toloi, Demiral, Gozens, de Rhône, Freuler, Pessina (Gimshiti, 63), Malinovsky (Ilicic, 62), Zapata (Piccoli, 63). Warnings: Malinovsky (4), Bastogne (12), Palomino (19), Zapata (21), Chalhanoglu (43), Dzappakosta (64), Barella (70), Toloi (90).

Series A table

Serie A Statistics