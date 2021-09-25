Disney’s God of War – Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review | Games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits in each trailer was presented in the form of a animated cartoon with a probably good story, exciting adventures and simple battles. But the studio Ember Lab cruelly deceived the expectations of the players, hiding a strange copy of God of War behind the mesmerizing graphics. Why Kena: Bridge of Spirits can both unpleasantly surprise and upset users, and give a lot of vivid emotions – sometimes even positive ones – in the review from Cybersport.ru.

I would like to review Kena: Bridge of Spirits in the style of eerily beautiful plot videos: start with a description of the visual component of the game, then move on to a close-up of the main character, and then set off with her to save the spirits and eventually find peace with a high rating and a cheerful verdict. But, as in the debut project of Ember Lab, this review will not be as great as we would like.

What’s going on here?

At the very beginning, Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks just like a good Disney cartoon game – insanely beautiful surroundings and effects, a nice soundtrack and simple puzzles. Even the enemies hardly look dangerous, let alone friendly spirits, be they ordinary NPCs or our wards smoldering.

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you can gather an army of one hundred decaying …



Cute little creatures that can be seen in any trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits are happy to help the protagonist with all possible tasks – even if she has to pull a huge dilapidated rope bridge. In the future, the main character will constantly exploit this black labor force: our new friends carry stones, and weapons are charged with the power of decay, and the red filth is destroyed.

Ken herself communicates with the spirits for a reason: she is a kind of shaman who helps the souls of the departed to leave the world of the living. So, finding a restless spirit, the girl goes after him and as a result, with the help of decaying bodies, not without difficulty gets to the nearest village. There she learns that the settlement in the past suffered a great disaster, but before revealing the whole truth, the girl has to save a couple of restless souls.

Kena finds the village in such a gloomy state – this is how all infected locations look



In order for the spirit to calmly leave the world of the living, Ken needs to plunge into its past, finding three relics, simultaneously clearing the nearby territories from thorny growths that poison water and earth, and finding out where this filth came from. Along with this, we have to learn more about the main character and the world of the game as a whole, but there is a nuance here.

The much praised animations in Kena: Bridge of Spirits are really great, but half of them are tangential to the plot. If the former work for something, then only for the main message of the game, which, however, is easy to miss. In both cases, the action desperately lacks additional sources of lore – Kena’s thoughts herself during her travels, the stories of spirits, or at least the notorious notes.

Do not meddle, she will eat you

After launching Kena: Bridge of Spirits, almost immediately you start comparing it with other games – primarily with God of War. At the start, the action from Ember Lab seems to be an almost linear game that guides you as Atreus – Kratos during a deer hunt. And in the same way, it inevitably leads to problems, but not for the main character, but for the user, because in such a beautiful game, most often you have to fight fiercely with monsters – and in such a picturesque world you want to do more calm things.

Taking screenshots during the battle was problematic, but not indulging in the photo mode in your free time in the case of Kena: Bridge of Spirits is simply a sin



Boss fights, even on the second of four difficulty levels, quickly get terribly intense. Of course, to some, these battles may seem like an easy walk in the park, but against the background of the general simplicity of the gameplay and the cute setting, one does not expect such strong opponents at all.

In God of War, there were also unnecessarily heavy battles, but most often they belonged to secondary tasks and were rarely encountered at medium difficulty levels. In addition, the hero development system made it possible to return to a difficult episode later with enhanced skills and more powerful equipment. In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you can only surprise the boss with an extra arrow in a magic quiver.

At the same time, in terms of combat mechanics, the games are very similar. In the arsenal of the heroine – fast and strong strikes, a long-range attack, and even several abilities, including those with the support of a partner (in the case of Kena, partners). All this is enough to make each fight dynamic and interesting. However, Kena: Bridge of Spirits cares much less about the players: she will never say whether the shield will withstand the next boss throw, and will not report an attack from an enemy out of sight.

The battles themselves, their frequency and basic mechanics do not cause any unpleasant sensations: the types of opponents and the available techniques are enough for the battles to be varied. It is the strong difference in the difficulty of battles in comparison with everything else that seems to be problematic. After all, battles can be interesting, even if the enemies do not remove half of the health of the hero at once – this is a story for higher difficulty levels than the second of four.

Spirits don’t know fatigue

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, like God of War, really does not want to be a linear game, so on the way to the mission, you can see a corner with a chest, a small puzzle or something else like that. At first, you are happy to explore everything around, find more and more decays and hats for them and put all the statues in their place. However, the excitement soon disappears, because, except for “Platinum”, nothing motivates you to dig up all the fields and forests – the currency for pumping is found without any extra efforts.

Ember Lab has created a really beautiful world, the look of which you enjoy until the very end, but it is not at all interesting to explore it. Many nooks and crannies, where the chest or decay should have been, are empty. And even the seemingly obligatory secrets for the genre, to which it will be possible to return, having received a new ability according to the plot, are extremely rare.

Moving between locations is most often associated with Kratos’ favorite ledges, however, Ken does not need to carry Atreus with him, and the smoldering teleports themselves



Puzzles can be a consolation for lovers of “vacuuming” locations. Unfortunately, riddles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits rarely make you think, as in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but in general they dilute walks around the map quite well. True, the rewards for completing them are still disappointing.

Among all the additional activities, only cursed chests were a good test. The bottom line is simple: to get a reward, you need to deal with opponents in different conditions. Some of the fights turn out to be really difficult, although they still can’t compare to the bosses.

Our world, of course, is open, but don’t touch these doors …



The open world in Kena: Bridge of Spirits is more likely to be closed by plot stop signs. It is impossible to really get off the beaten track by the developers here – there are simply no secondary stories. A distant cousin of additional tasks can be called only the “mail of spirits”: the courtyards in the central village are closed with red walls of filth, and you can open them only by finding the item on the hint. Of course, you shouldn’t expect any exciting rewards for this either.

Just don’t write it off exactly

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is very difficult to play without trying to compare it to other games. At the same time, in the very idea of ​​action from a studio specializing in animated films, there is already something special that Ember Lab could use, but did not. As a result, the developers got a budget copy of God of War with inserts from an unreleased cartoon.

The real Kena: Bridge of Spirits, in my opinion, lies in the final part of the game. On this stretch of a couple of hours, Ken will have to overcome three levels full of puzzles and battles, as well as kill three bosses, except for the final one. These episodes show that the game doesn’t really need hundreds of secrets and hidden paths. Here, the title, lost in a half-open world, organically turns into a peppy action game that would look great even as a full-fledged cartoon.

Have you already imagined the epic ending of this cartoon from Disney?



Why the authors of Kena: Bridge of Spirits abandoned such a close concept to them, I do not understand. Now Ember Lab invites players to wander through its beautiful forests, solve simple puzzles and look for cute creatures under an excellent soundtrack, and then suddenly engage in unexpectedly difficult battles in such a contrast. With the same success, Ken could be in a “roguelike”, or even in a Souls-like game – wooden opponents were already in Remnant: From the Ashes.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, stuck in the concept of God of War, is saved only by the visual component and the short duration, which does not allow you to get too bored with repeating the same actions. Perhaps the situation would have been better if the game had a plot that was not assembled from three almost unrelated stories. However, now the action is more like a filler, which is not a shame to go through in anticipation of larger releases.

great visual style and cut scenes;

great soundtrack;

good implementation of simple mechanics;

perfect duration and bright finale. poor balance of complexity of different gameplay elements;

torn narration, crumpled plot;

exploring the supposedly open world is not interesting.