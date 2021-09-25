DJI prepares advanced drones Mavic 3 Pro and Cine – two cameras, 46 minutes of flight and prices from $ 1600

DJI could re-energize the world of aerial photography by launching a drone with significantly longer flight times and two cameras instead of one. Two unofficial sources independently announced that the flagship Mavic 3 Pro drone will be released in November this year. The device should offer far more features than the Mavic 2 Pro from three years ago and the Air 2S from this year.

DJI consumer drones operate in the air for an average of about half an hour, after which the battery needs to be replaced or recharged, but with the new model, it will be possible to count on 46 minutes of flight. This is despite the fact that the drone will be equipped with a second full-fledged camera. That’s right, the drone will get a combination of a camera with a telephoto lens and a module with a wide-angle lens.

In 2018, I had to choose between the Mavic 2 Pro with its 1-inch sensor and variable aperture, and the Mavic 2 Zoom with a telephoto lens with an equivalent focal length range of 24-48 mm. The new Mavic 3 Pro takes the best of both examples. The new model will receive a camera with an EGF 24 mm, variable aperture f / 2.8-11 and a Four Thirds standard sensor with a resolution of 20 megapixels. The second camera with a 12-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor “stretches” to an EGF of 160 mm with a field of view of 15 degrees. Supports 5.2K video recording.

The drone will be able to charge directly from the USB-C cable like DJI Mini models – no need to remove the battery. The weight of the device will increase, but not significantly: the Mavic 2 Pro model weighs 907 g, and the new Mavic 3 models will weigh up to 920 g. Indeed, there will be two models again. But if in 2018 it was Pro and Zoom, now the Mavic 3 Pro will reportedly add a Cine version. It will receive a built-in SSD, the ability to wired data transfer at a speed of 1 Gb / s, as well as an updated DJI Smart Controller with a built-in display. The OcuSync video broadcasting system will also be updated and will support flights up to 15 km – versus 10 km for the Mavic 2 Pro and 12 km for the Air 2S.

According to both sources, prices for the Mavic 3 Pro will start at $ 1,600, although the Cine kit will have to pay an additional $ 1,000. DJI’s new flagship drone is expected to be released on November 15th.