Dynamo Moscow defeated Sochi, Kudashov broke Znark’s record for victories in a row in the KHL

Dynamo Moscow defeated Sochi on a visit in the KHL regular championship.

The account in the second period was opened by Andrey Pribylsky. Vladislav Mikhailov scored at the start of the third 20-minute, and at the end of the period – Eric O’Dell and Dmitry Rashevsky.

The head coach of the blue-and-white Alexei Kudashov broke the record for the longest winning streak for coaches with his 24th victory in a row. Previously, the record belonged to Oleg Znark, on account of the ex-coach of “Spartak” 23 wins.

Dynamo won the eighth victory in eight matches and with 16 points climbed to the first place in the Western Conference standings. Sochi is in 8th place with 8 points.

On September 25, Dynamo will play with Torpedo away, and Sochi will meet with Jokerit on the same day.

In another meeting, Dinamo Riga was defeated by Severstal in overtime. Rigans with 7 points is in the last 12th place in the West, while Severstal scored 9 points and moved up to 6th position.

KHL. Regular season

Sochi (Sochi) – Dynamo (Moscow) – 0: 4 (0: 0, 0: 1, 0: 3)

Goals: Pribylsky, 37:54. Mikhailov, 41:57. O’Dell, 57:13. Rashevsky, 57:52.

Severstal (Cherepovets) – Dynamo (Riga) – 2: 1 OT (0: 0, 1: 0, 0: 1, 1: 0)

Goals: Press, 30:27 (big). Geraskin, 63:16. – Tsibulskis, 56:33 (big).