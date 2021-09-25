Dziuba may be disqualified for refusing to play for the national team. He broke the rules

An interesting turn may arise in the history of the situation around the Zenit striker and the national team.

What happened?

Famous TV commentator Viktor Gusev published a post on Instagram, where he wondered if Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba could refuse an invitation to the Russian national team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).

“Somehow everything is not clear here …”

The commentator refers to the “RFU regulations on the status and transfers (transfers) of football players.” In particular, he quotes from paragraph 1 of Article 28 of the Regulation.

“As a general rule, any footballer undertakes to give a positive response to the RFU’s challenge to the Russian national team,” it says.

In addition, Gusev cites paragraph 4 of Article 28: “During the periods of being sent to the national teams of Russia, footballers called up to the national teams of Russia are not entitled to play for their football clubs (sports schools) without the consent of the RFU. In the event that a football player does not obey the call-up to the Russian national team for any reason, the term of this restriction is extended by 5 (five) calendar days. “

Finally, the commentator also quotes paragraph 5 of Article 28: “A footballer who refuses to submit to the call to the Russian national team due to injury or illness undertakes, at the request of the RFU, to undergo a medical examination by a doctor specified by the RFU.”

Let’s remind that on Monday, September 20, the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin announced the expanded list of players to participate in matches with Slovakia and Slovenia. It included 34 players, including Dziuba.

And the next day, the Zenit forward said that he would not be able to help the national team.

“I thought about this situation for a long time and came to the conclusion that I have not yet gained the optimal form to help the national team one hundred percent. The national team has the most important games ahead, so it would be wrong to go and take someone else’s place now. About which I honestly told the coach. I wish our guys a lot of luck in the upcoming matches. I hope that by the November matches I can be in optimal readiness, but I understand that there can be no guarantees here. I will work and give my best, and time will tell, ”said Dziuba.

Artem really violated the rules?

Very similar to that. As it became known to “SE”, on September 20 – on the day of the announcement of the expanded list – “Zenith” received an official letter from the RFU about calling the players of the St. Petersburg club to the national team, including Dzyuba.

According to paragraph 2 of article 28 of the regulations, such a document must be received by the club no later than 15 days before the corresponding match of the national team – that is, in the case of meetings with Slovakia and Slovenia, the deadline was 24 September.

Yes, at the press conference Karpin stressed that the extended list would eventually be reduced – 20-24 field players and four goalkeepers would come to the training camp. But in order to comply with all the formalities, you have to insure yourself like that.

“Some clubs have three or four matches until October 3. And the challenge must be sent two weeks before the game. We are now giving an expanded list, realizing that someone can prove themselves. And someone can show themselves not in the best way, ”the head coach said then.

Specifically about Dziuba Karpin said the following: “This is not a challenge yet, but getting into the extended list.”

Yes, not all of those who received the official paper in the club will eventually reach Novogorsk. But, we emphasize again, in order to comply with all the formalities, you have to reinsure yourself in this way. And purely technically, Dziuba, refusing to come to the national team, violated the “RFU regulations on the status and transfers (transfers) of football players.”

So what could threaten him in the end?

Once again, we will quote paragraph 4 of Article 28, which Gusev refers to: “During the periods of being sent to the national teams of Russia, the players called up to the national teams of Russia are not entitled to play for their football clubs (sports schools) without the consent of the RFU. In the event that a football player does not obey the call-up to the Russian national team for any reason, the term of this restriction is extended by 5 (five) calendar days. “

What is a referral period? The answer to this question is in paragraph 2 of Article 26 of the same regulation: “Football players are sent by football clubs (sports schools) for the following periods of preparation for matches:

2) for a qualifying football match of an international tournament – 4 (four) calendar days, including the day of the football match. In the event that a football match is played outside UEFA territory, this period is 5 (five) calendar days. “

Accordingly, Dziuba, having refused the invitation to the national team and thereby violating the regulations, cannot play for Zenit for five calendar days after the match between Russia and Slovenia (October 11). On October 16, the blue-white-blue, according to the calendar, must meet the 11th round of the RPL with Arsenal. And her forward, in theory, should miss. True, this requires an appropriate decision of the RFU.