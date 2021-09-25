“Eliseev was forgiven so much. He must be completely removed from training as part of the national team “

Two-time Olympic champion Dmitry Vasiliev reacted to the conflict between Yuri Kaminsky and Matvey Eliseev.

According to Kaminsky, Eliseev refused to comply with his demands. The athlete said that he was not ready to shake hands with the coach.

– This mess. Too much began to allow athletes. Firstly, this behavior can affect the overall climate of the team, because other athletes can see and hear all this. Secondly, Eliseev undermines the authority of the senior coach. Even if the coach is mistaken in something, this does not give the athlete reason to behave so freely. Eliseev was forgiven so much, and now it manifests itself. For a long time it was necessary to start behaving with these athletes more harshly, so that everyone else was discouraged.

Lack of discipline in the team only leads to discouragement and loss of results. If the head coach does not have leverage over the team, then he will not be able to control it. Here it was necessary to suppress everything harshly long ago. This is what it has grown into! Next time, he will openly send all the others in three letters. In my opinion, this athlete should be completely removed from training as part of the national team. Let him be selected for the Olympic Games, the World Cup, the IBU Cup on a general basis. This, first of all, would be fair. And, secondly, it would be a good edifying lesson for everyone else. Because athletes need to be engaged not in politics, and even more so not in such willful statements, but in their professional business: to train and compete, ” said Vasiliev.

Eliseev joined Sergey Bashkirov’s group on September 5. At the moment, the team is in Tyumen, where the Russian Summer Biathlon Championship is held from 23 to 26 September.