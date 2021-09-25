Epic Games Announces Full Support for Easy Anti-Cheat for Linux, Including Wine and Proton

©

Valve has stated on numerous occasions that it wants all Steam games to be available on the Steam Deck at launch, and one of the biggest challenges has been Windows-only anti-fraud technologies. The issue has now been partially resolved by Epic Games, which has been the owner of Easy Anti-Cheat since 2018. On Thursday, the company announced support for Linux and macOS. This service, which Epic made free earlier this year, is used to combat cheaters in a significant number of popular PC games, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Hunt: Showdown, Gears 5, and more.

Starting with the latest SDK, developers can enable anti-cheat support for Linux via Wine or Proton with just a few clicks on the Epic Online Services developer portal.

Linux support is not yet built-in, but it does support the Proton and Wine protocols, which are used to run Windows applications on Linux. It is Proton that Valve uses to ensure that the entire Steam library can be played on the Steam Deck.

While enabling Easy Anti-Cheat support on Linux and macOS requires developer intervention, the imminent release of the Steam Deck, as well as small fan calls, could nudge stakeholders to make the necessary changes.

Epic Games has featured heavily in the press lately, but they definitely deserve some praise this time around.