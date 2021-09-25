F2: Tiktum won the sprint in Sochi, Shvartsman on the podium

The whims of the September weather in Sochi made everyone nervous, but in the end the protracted wait was rewarded by the fact that the qualification in Formula 1, which started the day belatedly, was incredibly interesting, and its results were more than curious.

Formula 2 cars followed on the already dried track, although the first Saturday sprint was supposed to take place in the morning. Alas, the conditions did not allow it to be held, but towards evening the race still started. But I must say right away that the second sprint has been canceled in both F2 and F3.

The adventures began even before the start. On the way to the starting field, Felipe Drugovic, the pilot of UNI-Virtuosi, crashed the car, and the accident was quite bright. Guan Yu Zhou, his partner, also turned around, and the Chinese driver dropped out of the fight before it even started. Of course, he was annoyed, because he, one of the main contenders for the title, lost the opportunity to improve his position in the individual competition – before the Russian stage of Formula 2, he was 15 points behind Oscar Piastri and 21 ahead of Robert Schwartzman.

Campos Racing pilot David Beckman also returned to the pits for some reason, apparently, there was some technical problem.

The race began behind the safety car – recall that the first five looked like this: Dan Tiktum (Carlin) started from pole, followed by Yuri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix), followed by his partner Liam Lawson, fourth was Schwartzman (Prema), fifth – Jake Hughes (HWA Racelab).

After a couple of laps, the safety car turned into the pits, and the fight on the track began.

The first five retained their positions, but Vips immediately set off in pursuit of the leader, but Tiktum immediately added, trying not to let the Estonian get too close. Yuuri was not going to give up his intentions, so the interval between their cars did not exceed 0.6 seconds.

Schwartzman was still in fourth, trying to overtake Lawson, and on the 4th lap tried to go on the attack, but so far unsuccessfully. In turn, the Russian driver was chased by Hughes and also held in less than a second for his red and white Dallara.

On the sixth lap, Bent Wiscal’s car turned around, yellow flags appeared on the 3rd sector, and then the virtual safety car (VSC) mode was introduced. The Dutchman could not continue moving, got out of the cockpit, and the marshals had to push the equipment left by him off the track.

Almost at the same moment when the race resumed, Lawson could not keep the car on the track and hit the bump stop – the car was damaged, and the New Zealander was unable to continue driving. The VSC mode was reintroduced, but Schwartzman moved to third position.

In the depths of the peloton, another curious event took place: two riders at once – Richard Verschor and Marcus Armstrong, outstripped Oscar Piastri, Schwarzman’s partner and leader of the personal classification. The Australian was outside the top ten.

On the 9th lap, they gave a restart, and the fight for sixth place immediately began on the track: Theo Pursher was ahead of Lundgard on a straight line, but Jehan Daruwala immediately passed the Frenchman.

Piastri was not going to give up and returned to the 10th position, having won it against Armstrong.

On lap 10, Hughes went on the attack on Schwartzman, but the Russian driver defended the third position. But Darwala and Pursher were ahead of Ralph Boschung, pushing him to 7th place.

On lap 13, Darwal almost caught up with Hughes and it was clear that he was preparing an attack on the Briton. For Schwartzman, it was good because for some time Jake would not have time for him. Robert immediately drove the best lap of this stage of the race, but from Vips, who was driving second, he was already two seconds away.

However, soon the time of the Russian racer was blocked by Pursher, becoming the author of the next best lap.

Either the tires on Shvartsman’s car began to fail, or he attacked at the limit, although the asphalt was rather slippery, but at some point his car ended up outside the track. Fortunately, he was able to maintain the third position.

Darwala also made a mistake, but he had to pay a higher price – the Indian driver fell back to the distant 12th place.

Shortly before the finish line, Pursher got close enough to Hughes, but did not have time to attack, made a mistake, and the interval between their cars increased from 0.7 seconds to 3 seconds.

The final lap of the race Dan Tiktum began as the leader, and nothing stopped him from crossing the finish line first. Jüri Vips took the second place, Robert Shvartsman – the third.

Although Tiktum managed to slightly reduce the gap with the Russian driver in the individual competition of the youth championship, another thing is more important: for the third place, Robert received 10 points, while his closest rival, Guang Yu Zhou, did not even start in the race, i.e. Schwartzman now has 123 points, while the Chinese have 134.

“It’s so great, I didn’t expect that there would be so many fans in the stands, they supported me perfectly! It was just incredible! – said Robert after the finish. – I was very happy, but at the same time I felt that the pressure increased, because there are so many people looking at me, which means that I have to pull myself together and conduct the race as best as possible.

I hoped that the start would be on the move, because I started from the wet side of the track, and it would be very difficult to get off the ground well. As a result, they really started on the move, and for us it was good. On the first lap it was not easy, I still did not know how aggressively you can attack, how hard to brake, but gradually we picked up speed.

I made several mistakes, which somewhat complicated my task, and at some point Jake Hughes even got ahead of me, but I was immediately able to recoup. After that I tried to catch up with Yuuri, plus I wanted to drive the best lap, but the car was on the wet part of the track, and I almost lost control of it. In the end, I am pleased that I took third place after such a difficult race – I earned a lot of points, went up to the podium and was able to please the fans. “

