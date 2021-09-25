Fall Guys became the most downloaded game in PS Plus history and was included in the Guinness Book of Records

Fall Guys Battle Royale: Ultimate Knockout hit the Guinness Book of Records with an impressive achievement. A multiplayer platformer with cute little people has become the most downloaded project in the history of PlayStation Plus. Mediatonic told about this in her blog. However, the studio did not disclose the exact figures.

The game quickly gained popularity after its release last August. The project also shot to the top positions on the Twitch streaming platform. This interest was fueled by the fact that Fall Guys was free for a month on PS Plus after its release. More than 1.5 million users have logged into the game in 24 hours since the launch. As of December 2020, the platformer has sold 11 million copies on PC alone.

There are significantly fewer people playing in Fall Guys now. According to SteamDB, the average peak online over the past month is around 20,000 players. The developers recently launched the fifth season and plans to continue supporting the project in the future.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PC and PS4. Versions for Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S are in development and are slated for release later this year.