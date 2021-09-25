Fall of the Asteroid: Samurai slays the enemy with “katana fists” | In Russia, Sports | 09/24/2021

Kickboxing skills allowed Samurai to outbid the athletic Asteroid at the Top Dog tournament on Friday, September 24th.

The second fight, the bloody relay race, was continued by Naim Davudov, nicknamed “Samurai” from Russia, and Rustam “Asteroid” Mukhitdinov, he is also our athlete.

Fighting with bare fists lasted three rounds of two minutes.

Rustam looked very powerful against the background of his opponent. However, Samurai played kickboxing for many years and his skills helped him hold back the onslaught of a competitor.

Two big guys, 85 kilograms each, were heavily charged for the punch, and even in the first round they collapsed on the mats.

The second round began cautiously. Davudov even slipped and fell, but then quickly bounced back and reached out to his opponent. The explosive qualities of the Samurai were impressive. The asteroid slowed down in its strikes.

Six-time champion Davudov began to skillfully use his arsenal and replay. But it was not an easy road, since the Asteroid was taken out at the expense of physics and fortitude.

At the end of the battle, in the third round, Davudov began to hit the Asteroid more often. He looked faster, put pressure on the opponent. The dynamics of the Asteroid subsided slightly, it began to close and defend itself. The samurai led him to the edge of the haystack and actively fired at him. Courage and character were on both sides.

Top Dog fist fighting tournament continues in Moscow. A vivid confrontation began with a performance by Kazakhstani Bruce Lee Adilzhan Sandibek, nicknamed “Ados”, and league veteran Valera Zabotin.