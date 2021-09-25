For which Derby County Wayne Rooney was removed 12 points – financial fair play, debts, what will happen next. – September 24, 2021

For English football legend Wayne Rooney, the season started off badly. After leaving Manchester United, he played at Everton, traveled to the United States, and ended his career at the humble Derby County of the Championship. In January 2021, Wayne announced his retirement and became the head coach of Derby.

True, it is far from the fact that Rooney will be able to work out at least one full season. Back in the summer, he became the protagonist of the yellow tabloids – a photo was leaked in the network where he first rests in one of the Manchester clubs in the company of an unknown woman, and later sleeps on a chair in a hotel room, while half-naked girls are photographed around him. Rooney has a wife and several children, so the situation is as ugly as possible.

“I made the mistake of going to a private party with two friends. I would like to apologize to my family, the club for the images that were circulated in the press, and leave this stage behind, ”Wayne said.

But now Rooney has problems directly related to football. Last season “Derby” only in the last round escaped from relegation from the championship. But now this prospect loomed even more clearly. The fact is that 12 points were removed from the club, and now, after 8 rounds, Derby County takes the last place in the table with an indicator of minus two points.

Derby has big debt problems due to the effects of the coronavirus. Their amount is estimated at 50 million pounds, and the current owner of the club, Mel Morris, simply cannot repay them.

“Last week it became clear that the process of finding a potential buyer would not be productive,” Derby said in a statement. – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on the income and profits of the club, which has been unable to meet its day-to-day financial obligations. The directors had no choice but to make this difficult decision and protect the club. “

In this regard, Derby began bankruptcy proceedings and made a transition to external management – three managing directors of the consulting firm Quantuma will be in charge of the club’s finances.

“Our immediate goal is to ensure that all Derby matches in this championship are played and to find stakeholders to protect the club and its employees,” says co-director Andrew Hosking.

For Derby, the transition to external control does not bode well – for this procedure 12 points have already been removed from the team. But this is not the end – the team is threatened with the removal of another 9 points in the event that the Football Federation of England discovers a violation of the rules of financial fair play by the club. Derby was ordered to resubmit their reports for the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons after an accounting violation was discovered.

Rooney himself says that he will not leave the club, but he worries that for a month and a half he has not had the opportunity to talk to the owner of Derby, Mel Morris:

“I will fight for the club. I will not leave him in trouble. I am devoted to this club. I grew up on the Liverpool municipal estate and I know how hard life can be … I care about the players and the staff. What kind of person would I be if I went on vacation for a few weeks?

I still haven’t spoken to Mel Morris in private, called on the phone, or texted. I find this a little disrespectful, to be honest. Communication is very important, whether because of good news or bad news. If only 12 points are removed from us, we still have a chance to fight. If everything goes further, it may be necessary to start preparations for Ligue 1. “