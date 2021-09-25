From Ethereum to Solana and Back Again: Wormhole Lets Move NFTs Between Blockchains | Blockchain24

The Wormhole NFT Bridge allows users to move NFT assets between Ethereum and Solana. The principle is this: the original NFT is stored in the smart contract of one blockchain, while the new version is created on the other.

Ethereum can currently manage the NFT collectibles space, but Solana has recently emerged as a competitor with low fees and fast transactions – neither are Ethereum’s strengths.

But you can’t buy Solana NFT on OpenSea or use the popular MetaMask wallet for that matter, so there is a clear distance between ecosystems. Until now, it has been so.

Launched yesterday, the NFT Wormhole Bridge connects Ethereum and Solana through a method of transferring assets between competing blockchains. It is a bi-directional bridge that can send assets in any direction, effectively wrapping the original NFT asset to make it fully compatible with another platform.

For example, if you want to transfer Solana NFT to Ethereum in order to sell it on OpenSea, the bridge will first lock the original NFT asset in the Wormhole smart contract on Solana. A smart contract is what supports decentralized apps, DeFi protocols, NFTs, and more, all with code that follows set instructions.

Instead of literally transferring the asset from Solana to Ethereum, the NFT is frozen in a smart contract and then a new version is minted on Ethereum. The resulting ERC-721 NFT asset can be used and transferred like any native Ethereum NFT, and you can always return it to Solana to free the original version from the smart contract. It is also planned to support the ERC-1155 standard.

“Users who are active on only one blockchain have no way of accessing exciting NFTs for others,” Hendrik Hofstadt, co-founder of lead developer Wormhole Certus One and now director of special projects at Jump Crypto, told Decrypt. “The Wormhole NFT Bridge solves this problem and allows users to purchase new NFTs that were previously unavailable, or leverage the liquidity of other networks’ trading floors.”

The NFT acts as a title deed for a rare digital item such as an image, video clip, or interactive video game item. Ethereum is the leading platform for NFTs, including popular projects such as CryptoPunks and Art Blocks, and the Ethereum-based OpenSea marketplace generated over $ 3.4 billion in transaction volume in August alone, according to Dune Analytics.

Why would anyone transfer NFTs between Ethereum and Solana?

First, Ethereum has the popular OpenSea marketplace (and others) that can open Solana-based collections like Degenerate Ape Academy, Solana Monkey Business, and Aurory to a wider audience of potential buyers.

Ethereum NFT collectors may also want to transfer something from Solana to put in a single wallet or collection. And the transfer of assets from Ethereum to Solana can have positive aspects. After all, Solana is currently much faster and cheaper to use than Ethereum, so moving assets could be more efficient on the so-called “Ethereum killer” blockchain.

Wormhole was first announced in October 2020 with a focus on DeFi apps, and Solana itself promoted the project as a way to scale Ethereum apps using a second-tier blockchain. Last week, ahead of the launch of the NFT Bridge, Wormhole released v2 version of its main Token Bridge with plans to add support for other Binance Smart Chain and Terra (LUNA) blockchains.

The launch follows the rapid growth of the Solana ecosystem (SOL), with the rise in the use of DeFi and NFT, as well as a sharp increase in the value of the SOL cryptocurrency. According to data from CoinGecko, its price has skyrocketed from $ 35 in early August to a record high above $ 213 earlier this month. However, Solana’s network outage last week may have slowed that momentum: SOL is down 21% in the past 14 days.