Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The flagship smartphones iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max turned out to be incompatible with some accessories. This is reported by the Spanish blog La Manzana Mordida.

Journalists refer to a reader who purchased an iPhone 13 Pro along with a case and MagSafe Duo wireless charger. The latter differs from the basic MagSafe accessory in that it can charge two devices at the same time. The author noticed that the camera of the new smartphone bulges out of the body and interferes with charging the device.

The outraged user called this a disadvantage of the device and emphasized that the most expensive phone in the Apple series has such a large camera unit that it does not allow you to attach the phone to the charger. The author emphasized that all accessories were created for the current line of smartphones and must correspond to them.

The journalists noted that a similar problem occurs only in the case of top-end smartphones. Base devices iPhone 13 and 13 mini connect freely to charging. The cost of MagSafe Duo in Russia is 14 thousand rubles.

With the release of new smartphones, Apple has updated its price record. The older models of the series received a version with a one terabyte drive. The cost of the iPhone 13 Pro is 150 thousand rubles, the iPhone 13 Pro Max – 160 thousand rubles.