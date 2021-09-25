Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Huawei is not going to sell the smartphone business. This is reported by Huawei Central.

Representatives of the company commented on the concerns of smartphone users of the brand and denied rumors that Huawei intends to get rid of its mobile division. The company’s top manager Xu Zhijun said during the Huawei Connect Event 2021 that the company does not intend to close the relevant direction, although it faced some problems.

The entrepreneur confirmed that the company is now experiencing hard times – in particular, this is associated with the production of 5G devices. “Wait a few years, because at least you should have a dream and a goal that will keep you motivated,” Zhijun responded to questions from reporters.

The production of Huawei smartphones with support for fifth generation communications was disrupted. Due to US sanctions, the Chinese corporation has temporarily abandoned the release of smartphones with 5G. So, the last flagship phone of the company P50 came out only with support for 4G. However, in September, sources said that Huawei had found a way to launch a new generation of devices.

Rumors about the closure of Huawei’s mobile division appeared at the beginning of the year. Then the company said that they were not going to leave the smartphone market. Huawei has been under US sanctions since May 2019.