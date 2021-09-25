GOG removes negative reviews for 2016 Hitman – Gambling addiction

Last week in the store GOG the first part of the relaunched trilogy came out Hitman, which premiered in 2016. And at the time of launch, it was described as DRM-free, requiring neither activation nor an online connection.

Shoppers soon figured out that an internet connection was still required and erupted in outraged reviews. The store has corrected the description, now it says that online is required for escalating missions, killing elusive targets and custom contracts. Story and bonus missions can be played offline.

At the same time, the store does not indicate that an Internet connection is required, among other things, to unlock new equipment and starting points, obtain a passage rating (“Silent Assassin” and so on), improve skills, pass tests and for a number of other game functions.

Players started to downgrade the game, and currently its average score is 1.4 out of 5. The GOG team has declared that it will not tolerate falsification and bombardment of reviews and began to delete them. At the same time, the store promised that it would study the issue, but in the meantime, all disgruntled customers can use the money-back function.

Players are divided on this, but most agree that online games should not appear in a store that emphasizes lack of protection.

In addition, they recalled the incident with Devotion: They decided not to release the game on GOG, as Chinese players bombarded with negative reviews. It turns out that they could have simply been removed.