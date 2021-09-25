GPU-Z utility updated to version 2.42.0 / News / Overclockers.ua

TechPowerUp has released a new version of GPU-Z, a popular tool for viewing the characteristics of a PC’s graphics subsystem, for free. In the 2.42.0 release, the developers have improved the overall stability of the utility, expanded the already rich list of compatible video adapters, and also made a number of small changes.

The whole list of GPU-Z v2.42.0 innovations is as follows:

support for Intel Alder Lake and server Tiger Lake processors;

displaying the LHR status in the name of the Nvidia Ampere GPU, for example, GA102 (LHR);

support for the GeForce RTX 3060 card on the GA104 core;

determination of the Resizable BAR status on Radeon RX 5000 series video cards;

added command line parameter “-log”;

improved read stability for EVGA iCX sensors;

ATI logo is now displayed for Radeon HD 5000 graphics cards;

Fixed a bug due to which DirectX 12_2 support was not indicated for AMD Navi 2X;

“crashes” were eliminated during the screenshot, render test, and when preparing the Resizable BAR support report;

fixed incorrect frequency readings on some AMD APUs;

added release date for Intel Tiger Lake;

Supports Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile (GA106), T1200 Mobile, GRID M30, Q12U-1, AMD Radeon Pro W6800X and Barco MXRT-8700.

Download GPU-Z v2.42.0 from TechPowerUp >>