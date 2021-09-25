Hamilton: Let’s try to take advantage of Max’s penalty

Valtteri Bottas topped the minutes of the second free practice session of the Russian Grand Prix, ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.044 seconds. Mercedes expects to maintain an advantage over rivals and compete for the winning double.

Valtteri Bottas (1st): “The session could have gone better, but judging by the results, the day can be called successful. From the very first exit on the track, I felt confident in the car, everything was in order with the balance, but during the day I had to make some adjustments to the settings. Nevertheless, on both short and long series of laps, the car was fast. There are still areas where we can improve, so there is still work to be done in the evening, but overall, everything is good.

I am sure you can squeeze great speed out of the car. For tomorrow, the forecast promises to rain, so a completely different day awaits us. It’s good that in the first session I managed to work on a long series of laps, the car is perfectly controlled – this will help on Sunday.

On the highway, the asphalt was changed in some areas, but I did not notice much difference in the bumps compared to last year. “

Lewis Hamilton (2nd): “Good start. We always try to progress, the first series of laps at the beginning of the workout turned out to be good, but then I could not improve the time. We showed good speed, but we need to work on the tempo on a long series of laps.

I heard heavy rains are expected tomorrow. Let’s see what settings we choose for qualification, knowing that the race can go on a dry track. Today we did everything we could, we worked productively – there were no problems. We changed what we wanted, but we still have something to add.

Max’s penalty did not change anything for us, but we will try to take advantage of it. We are focused on our work and want to achieve maximum results. It would be great to win the winning double.

Usually some tracks are great for Valtteri and others for me. I perform well in Sochi, although this is not the most suitable track for me. Today Valtteri deliberately used other settings to figure out which option is better. I’ll look at the data and try to add. Basically, it all depends on the settings and to a lesser extent on the style of piloting. “