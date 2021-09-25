“He loved to drink, we were worried.” The parents of the Karelian athlete who had drugs found are still in shock

Share it tell Share Tweet Share

The parents of the Karelian athlete Alexander Hutte, who was detained on September 23 with a bag of mephedrone in a sneaker, still do not believe in what happened.

– In general, it was a shock for us, – the edition “Championship” quotes them. – The fact that he liked to drink, we were worried, it was. But now we still cannot come to our senses. He graduated from sports in 2014, but was a professional athlete. Sit, have a drink … this year I was worried. He was invited as an amateur to perform even now. We even went ourselves, took him to drug tests to make sure, because you never know what. We were told it was clean. Today we did not sleep all night, we talked with Sasha. He won’t tell much to his parents.

Let us remind you that on September 23, the Karelian athlete and Russian champion in sprinting, Alexander Khutte, was detained on suspicion of drug possession in St. Petersburg. A packet of mephedrone was found in his sneaker. During the arrest, Hutte allegedly confessed that he was using prohibited means, but not constantly. Also, the former athlete told who helps him find drugs in St. Petersburg.

33-year-old Alexander Huette became the champion of Russia in sprinting from 2010 to 2013, in Europe in 2011 he was the winner of the team championship. In 2015, the athlete was suspended from the competition for doping and evading a sample. After being disqualified, he became an informer for the International Association of Athletics Federations.