In St. Petersburg, detained Africans who deceived the Italian football club for 800 thousand euros

Black followers of Ostap Bender turned a scam, as a result of which they managed to embezzle 800 thousand euros, which the Italian football club transferred to the Danish club for the transfer of the player. On September 23, the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk spoke about the cunning scheme of four immigrants from West Africa and the operational work of St. Petersburg investigators.

A native of Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) and now a citizen of Russia, and three Nigerians figured out how easy it is to get big money. Three accomplices learned that a popular Italian team is interested in the Danish club player. Enterprising foreigners turned to their acquaintance, who was living illegally in Russia. He made a fake passport under an assumed name.

With this document, the swindlers went to one of the St. Petersburg banks and opened an account. Then his details were included in the accompanying documents instead of the bank details of the Danish club and sent to the Italian side.

“As a result of this fraud, the funds of the Italian club in the amount of 800 thousand euros, intended to pay for the transfer of a football player, were at the disposal of the attackers and were stolen by them. The investigator of the Main Investigation Directorate of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for in part four of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “, – said Irina Volk.

The investigation was carried out as soon as possible. They established the location of the suspects and detained everyone at once. At the time of the arrest, one of them tried to hide from the outside of the 17th-floor balcony of a house in Murin, Leningrad Region. The police at the last moment managed to restrain him and lift him back, which saved his life.

“During the searches, they seized migration cards, seals, stamps, passports and holograms, as well as electronic media and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case. The accomplices managed to spend part of the stolen money. Arrest was imposed for the amount of over 57 million rubles. All four defendants are in custody. Preliminary investigation continues, “ – said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

