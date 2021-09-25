“In the Zenit – Krylia Sovetov match, I was for a draw, because such penalties cannot be given.”

Former Zenit midfielder Vladimir Bystrov commented on the team’s strong-willed victory over Wings of the Soviets (2: 1) in the 9th round of the Tinkoff RPL.

The final result of the meeting in the 79th minute was set by Alexey Sutormin. He converted the 11-meter shot, which was earned by Artem Dziuba, and was fouled on by the defender of Samartsev Alexander Soldatenkov.

– Today I was for a draw, because you can’t put such a penalty. Artem could draw, for this he received the prize for the best player, because he scored a goal and drew a penalty. This is his trick. But the judges…. Formally, there is a touch, but you must understand: when your leg is off the ground, but you hit it a little in the heel, this does not mean that Dziuba should have two legs buckle and he will fall on his ass. If he really knocked down, then yes.

Take the ball away from Dziuba within a meter? It is still necessary to get closer to the attacker, especially with such a big one as Dziuba. If you give him freedom, he will turn his body and calmly score a goal.

This touch of the heel cannot in any way allow Artyom to fall where I said. Questions not to Dziuba, but to the judges, including those who sit on the VAR. Give the picture, show it to the chief arbiter. You never know he will change his mind and will not want to put a penalty in such a game, – said Bystrov on the air of MATCH PRIME.

