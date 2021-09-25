Insider: Perfect Dark Relaunch For Xbox Series X | S Will Be Like John Wick Action

At the end of 2020, Microsoft and its new studio The Initiative announced the restart of the shooter Perfect dark… Then the developers limited themselves to a small debut trailer and a pinch of details, but since then they rarely remembered the project, and there is almost no new information.

XboxEra podcast host Nick Baker said on Twitter that in terms of action, Perfect Dark should resemble an action series. “John Wick“ … With a short tweet, the insider replied to user Klobrille, who recalled a quote from the developers, which said that their job is to differentiate spy action from what players might have seen in traditional first-person shooters …

“Gliding under objects, jumping over objects. We really wanted to emphasize the physicality and presence of the world. To achieve some of the camera movements you see in the GoPro-style trailer, and to get the excitement of moving around places and ways that are not in the usual life “, – said the developers in 2020.

According to the available details, Perfect Dark will be a thriller about secret agents, the events of which will unfold in the near future after a global environmental catastrophe in the world of corporate crime. Recently it also became known that the studio is helping in the development of the project. Crystal dynamics, known for the Tomb Raider reboot.

The release date of the game remains unknown.

