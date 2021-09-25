Intel Core i9-12900K delivers impressive performance in single-threaded Cinebench tests

In recent weeks, a lot of details have appeared on the web about 12th Gen Intel Core (Alder Lake-S) desktop processors. A fresh leak is about the performance of the flagship Core i9-12900K chip in single-core Cinebench R20 and R23 tests.



Intel Alder Lake-S Engineering Samples

Recall that Intel Core i9-12900K has eight high-performance cores on the Golden Cove microarchitecture and eight energy-efficient Gracemont cores with Turbo Boost frequencies up to 5.3 and 3.9 GHz, respectively. The single-threaded Cinebench benchmarks measured the performance of “large” cores.

The flagship of the future Intel LGA1700 platform left no chance to competitors in the Single Core tests Cinebench R20 / R23, having scored more than 810/2050 points, respectively. The single-threaded results of the current Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5950X are in the region of 640/1700 points. We add that in the multi-threaded test Cinebench R23, the novelty also demonstrates an impressive result, ahead of all current Intel and AMD CPUs for mainstream platforms.

More information on the speed of the 12th Gen Core processors will be available in November when the first reviews of Intel’s new platform begin to appear on the web.

A source:

WCCFTech