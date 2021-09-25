Intel To Release 3 Gaming Graphics Cards, Specs Revealed

The blogger claims that Intel will start releasing gaming graphics cards next year. He published the alleged characteristics of the video cards

The author of the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead announced that one of the models could be released in the first quarter of 2022.

There will be at least 3 ARC Alchemist graphics processing unit (GPU) configurations rumored to be.

Config 1 Full top Alchemist Die:

512 EU (computing units), frequency 2.2-2.5 GHz

16GB 256-bit GDDR6 memory (either 16Gbps or 18Gbps)

Power consumption is not expected to exceed 235W

Performance between 3060 Ti and 3070 Ti

Config 2 Cut Down Top (Medium) Alchemist Die:

384 EU, frequency 2.2-2.5 GHz

Presumably 192-bit bus or 256-bit, 8GB memory

Performance between 3060 and 3060 Ti

Config 3 Full Low End Die:

128 EU, frequency 2.2-2.5 GHz

8 or 4 GB memory, 124-bit bus

Power consumption is not expected to exceed 75W

Performance between GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER, but ray tracing expected

It should be noted that final specifications may vary. Much could not be “unequivocally” confirmed. There is no information on the cost yet.