IPad mini (2021) review: small has matured

Sales of the updated iPad mini have begun in Russia today. “Durov’s Code” received the device for testing a little earlier than the official start of sales and is now ready to share my impressions with you. And the main thing is to show a lot of photos of the tablet in its natural habitat.

We’ve been waiting for this design for 9 years!

The new iPad mini received a design code for the company’s current devices. Let me remind you that now the trend is flat edges and rounded ends, which we first saw in the iPad Pro. And, I must say, this design suits the “kid” very much.

The device feels extremely compact, and I would even say almost weightless. When you pick it up, it seems even lighter than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, although in fact the tablet is about 70g heavier. And judging by the first impressions, for me it will be the best tablet for travel.

The larger display with a diagonal of 8.3 inches (versus 7.9 inches in previous generations) received the following parameters:

IPS-matrix with a resolution of 2266 × 1488 pixels and 326 PPI;

Brightness up to 500 cd / m²;

True Tone and P3 color gamut support.

The screen looks good, but in advertising slogans Apple is disingenuous when it says that it is “New display for the entire front panel” … No, not the entire panel. There are still frames and, in my opinion, they are wide in relation to the proportions of the iPad mini as a whole. But it’s still better than it was before.

In fact, the thickness of the bezels is visually the same as in the iPad Pro 11 ”. However, relative to the larger screen, they do not look as wide. In the iPad mini, I would like to reduce them by half. Considering that iPad mini has an excellent false-press detection system, reducing the bezels would not affect the user experience in any way.

Compared to the previous generation iPad mini, the display has become larger, while the device retains the same dimensions. It is a pleasure to use it – the size is what the doctor ordered. Although the first time after switching from large screens, the display of the “mini” feels very small. However, this feeling quickly passes, as does the discomfort.

For the first time, the iPad mini display features support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. This will be appreciated by lovers of handwritten notes and sketches, artists, designers, photographers or, for example, those who still have to write notes at the university.

In terms of color palette, the new iPad mini comes in four flavors. As you may have guessed, we have purple on our test.

Touch ID and moved volume rocker

Due to the relative framelessness, Apple has moved the fingerprint scanner to the top end – to the power button. For a couple of days of testing, Touch ID never made a mistake and worked pretty fast.

At the same time, the logic of interaction with it completely repeats the one that our editor-in-chief told about in the iPad Air (2020) review:

IPad Air (2020) review: almost like a Pro, but more affordable Spent 3 months with iPad Air (2020) and now we are talking in detail about its pros and cons.

In the same place, on the upper end, there is a volume rocker. Let me remind you that before it was always on the right side, and this is the first time Apple has used this arrangement. Note that using such a rocker in landscape orientation is unusual and not very convenient.

The thing is that the buttons work according to the logic of the animation of increasing the volume, that is, the right button increases it, and the left one decreases it. I don’t know why, but my intuition expects the opposite. Perhaps because in the same iPad Pro in portrait orientation, the left key increases the sound, and the right key decreases it. The situation is aggravated by the lack of markings on the rocker or next to it. And it’s also funny that if you turn the tablet over, then the assignment of the keys changes to the opposite.

On the bottom, there is another innovation for the iPad mini – a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, which replaced the proprietary Lightning. On both sides of it there is a speaker grid, which is paired with the speakers on the top end to create a noticeable stereo effect when you watch content in a horizontal orientation. The volume is sufficient even in a noisy place.

Performance and autonomy

The heart of the device is Apple’s new 6-core A15 Bionic chip with 5-core graphics and 16-core Neural Engine. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max received the same processor.

There is a lot of power here, and therefore iPad mini works very smartly. In my subjective opinion, such performance should be enough for at least a couple of years of use in active mode, or even more. Below are the benchmark results:

Traditionally, iPad mini comes in two flavors:

Wi-Fi only (6th version);

Wi-Fi + 5G with eSIM support.

As before, tablets with a cellular module also have GPS / GLONASS support on board, with the help of which you will definitely not get lost on a trip or hike. Unfortunately, no in Wi-Fi versions of satellite navigation.

As for autonomy, Apple claims 9 and 10 hours of battery life (over cellular and Wi-Fi, respectively) for its tablets. According to my observations, the declared parameters are close to the truth – it will be possible to discharge the tablet in one day in rare cases, even if you use it relatively actively.

“Magic” camera chips

The pandemic has made video calling an integral part of our lives, so every innovation associated with it is perceived in a special way today. The new iPad mini also has this, and this is the “Spotlight” feature, which helps to convey to the interlocutors more information during video calls.

Thanks to the new front camera, iPad mini automatically focuses on your face, and when you move away from the device, the picture will follow. Moreover, if someone else appears in the frame, the camera will take a larger shot and show several people. Looks like magic, just look:

Technically, this is implemented on the basis of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a viewing angle of 122 ° and a ƒ / 2.4 aperture.

The main camera got a 12 megapixel module and even a flash (for the first time in iPad mini). This is a classic ƒ / 1.8 wide-angle module.

With document scanning, and this, as it seems to me, is the main task of the camera in the tablet, iPad mini successfully copes. But in general, you can shoot something else, if for some reason you don’t have a smartphone at hand, you can also use it. Here are some examples:

For those who have only looked at the photos: what’s new in the iPad mini?

New flat design. Like.

Like. Updated display with support for 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

with support for 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The magic function of the front camera is “In the spotlight”.

Updated hardware in the face of the A15 Bionic. Enough for a long time.

conclusions

The new iPad mini is an interesting device, and it’s a great travel tablet. Despite the fact that I have never used a compact tablet from Apple before, I liked this model.

Interestingly, he can do almost everything that the older brothers from the Pro series can do. The only thing that somehow limits is the smaller and slightly simpler display.

The prices for iPad mini (2021) in Russia are as follows, and they are more invigorating:

47,990 rubles (64 GB Wi-Fi)

61,990 rubles (256 GB Wi-Fi)

61,990 rubles (64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular)

75,990 rubles (256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Yes, iPad mini is cool, compact, nimble, and has some really cool features like Spotlight. However, the starting cost for a “baby” is expected to be at least 10 thousand rubles cheaper.

It seems to me that the iPad mini will find its user later, when retailers start offering all kinds of discounts and promotions. In the meantime, the difference in price with the iPad Air is 3-5 thousand rubles, many are likely to prefer the latter option.