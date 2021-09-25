IPhone 13 Pro Autopsy Confirms More Capacious Battery

Inside the iPhone 13 Pro, we found a larger battery than last year’s model. It was also revealed that the new Apple smartphone uses a Qualcomm X60 5G modem. This was announced by the Chinese blogger WekiHome, who opened and examined the contents of the device.

As shown by the disassembly results, the iPhone 13 Pro comes with an L-shaped battery manufactured by Sunwoda Electronic Co. volume of 3095 mAh. This is noticeably more than last year’s iPhone 12 Pro, which was equipped with a 2815 mAh battery.

Otherwise, the inside of the iPhone 13 Pro is not very different from its predecessor, writes GSMArena. Its new panel, for the first time with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, was manufactured by Samsung. The Korean firm also acted as the main supplier of the RAM module, and the Japanese Kioxia – the flash drive. In addition, the dimensions of the Taptic Engine drive, which is responsible for tactile response, have been slightly reduced.

Apple traditionally does not provide information on the size of the battery. At the presentation of new products on September 14, it was announced that the iPhone 13 mini will work 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 – 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12.

Smartphones of the new line went on sale today, September 24th. iPhone 13 mini is available at a price of 69,990 rubles, iPhone 13 – from 79,990 rubles, iPhone 13 Pro – from 99,990 rubles, iPhone 13 Pro Max – from 109,990 rubles. For the Pro versions, an option with 1 terabyte of internal memory is offered for the first time.