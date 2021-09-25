Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss and Princess Diana: the main fashion icons of the 90s

Are you aware that 90s trends are back in fashion? To be honest, we are very pleased with this (and it’s not only about the love of leather jackets and lingerie-style dresses). This means that the images of Princess Diana, Kate Moss and Julia Roberts are relevant today more than ever.

Our selection contains the main icons of style of the 90s!

Cameron Diaz

We fell in love with Cameron Diaz after the movie The Mask. And her look with a black mini dress and martins with white socks is our all-time favorite.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is called one of the main fashion icons of the 90s. And here you can’t argue! By the way, her famous image in a black jumpsuit and a baseball cap was repeated by many stars (including Selena Gomez).

Kate moss

Kate Moss wore lingerie-style dresses the coolest. So take note!

Princess Diana

Should we say for the thousandth time that Lady Dee is the main style icon? Her images with bicycles, jeans and sweatshirts are still repeated by fashion bloggers and influencers.

Courteney Cox

If you love pantsuits, then you have a lot in common with Courteney Cox! Take a look yourself.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberst proved that you can look feminine and sexy in a dress-jacket or in a man’s suit with a tie.

Courtney Love

It was Courtney who showed how to wear combat boots, ripped fishnet tights and sheer dresses. And the underwear style, it seems, was the main feature of the star.