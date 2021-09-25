Jennifer Aniston on new shots for InStyle magazine

American magazine InStyle has shared some new pictures from the photoset with Jennifer Aniston.

The 52-year-old actress has already shown photos on her Instagram page, and demonstrated how she was filmed sitting on a chair in a white top and a midi skirt with two slits on the sides. Aniston posed with her legs wide apart, which looked very defiant and angered some subscribers.

Now the magazine has shared new shots from the photo shoot. In another photo, the actress in an emerald jumper with fur cuffs on the sleeves and golden trousers with a scattering of sequins. She has a large brooch on her chest.

“She’s a beauty, she’s grace, she’s a miss Jennifer Aniston! Indeed, there is no one better to cover our September fashion issue. Having made one of the most famous careers in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston could rest on her laurels. But, looking back a year, she is striving for a clearer and happier future, “reads the caption under the photo.

Jen is also captured in a jumpsuit, sitting near a large window. And also in a suit from Gucci and white shoes with steady heels. She sits gracefully in an armchair and looks into the distance.

The actress herself commented on the work as follows: “I strive to be a happy, contented, full-fledged person, without regrets about the things that I knew I could do and that I did not do.”

Jennifer Aniston “before” and “after” plastics (20 photos)



