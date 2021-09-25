Jennifer Aniston showed a photo with a mysterious man – and the network is sure that this is Brad Pitt

And many people think that this is Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston parted ways with her second husband in 2018, and the Friends star has remained free ever since. The actress went headlong into work, taking part in many successful projects. Nevertheless, she was not going to give up on her personal life. In an interview, the star said that she still believes in love and nothing could break her faith in this wonderful feeling. Moreover, she admitted that in the future she dreams of having a new family and children. And it looks like the Hollywood star is already moving towards the implementation of this plan.



Jennifer’s new photo (photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston)

For several hours, a photo of a mysterious man appeared on Jennifer’s page. The actress herself posted it in her stories. The picture shows only the legs of the alleged groom, and he is lying on the floor. Apparently, he and Aniston decided to act out a scene during the filming of “The Morning Show”. The actress’s dog is also captured here, which became the main highlight of the frame due to the expression of the eyes.

It is noteworthy that the network is already “investigating” who this mysterious man is. And one of the most common versions is Brad Pitt. So, in favor of this fact, a whole series of signs speaks: both the style of clothing, and the physique, and even the brand of watches on the man’s hand – Breitling.

Recall that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke up for a long time. But the press and fans seriously dream that one day the couple will converge again.

Earlier we wrote that Jennifer showed her face without makeup.