Jokerit and Dynamo are pursuing ninth consecutive victories. Preview September 25: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Today is a big day in the regular KHL championship – eight matches. The Ural derby will take place in Yekaterinburg, the Ufa team will try to win for the first time in a long time in Yaroslavl, and Jokerit and Dynamo Moscow will extend their winning streak.

Jokerit have won eight straight wins and are in second place in the Western Conference. Will not take part in the match against Sochi due to disqualification Niklas Jensen…

Sochi residents have colossal performance problems. One goal in the last four games allowed them to win over Neftekhimik, but the rest of the matches ended with dry defeats: from SKA (0: 2), Ak Bars (0: 1) and Dynamo Moscow (0: 4) …

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Brian O’Neill scores points in the last five matches, Jordan Schroeder – four. Magnus Hellberg “Dried” two matches.

Jokerite Abandoned washers 65 Face-to-face victories HC Sochi 49 Abandoned washers

Last season, Jokerit won all four matches against Sochi.

Torpedo’s team is still extremely unstable in terms of results. They managed to win an important victory over SKA (3: 2), but then a series of four defeats followed, and the calendar is ruthless: Moscow “Dynamo” comes to visit immediately after “Jokerit” (2: 4), and before that, “Torpedo “Opposed not less formidable, albeit not so successful,” Lokomotiv “(3: 4).

Dynamo are in the lead in the championship, remaining the only ones going unbeaten. They not only confidently rush through the tournament distance, but also achieve personal records along the way. Alexey Kudashov broke the record Oleg Znarok by the duration of the coaching winning streak (24). The main scorer and sniper of the championship Vadim Shipachev scores points in every game (8 + 10). Scoring streak Vyacheslav Voinov is three matches, and a clean sheet Alexandra Eremenko – 98:38.

Torpedo Abandoned washers 16 Face-to-face victories Dynamo M 21 Abandoned washers

Last season, the rivals exchanged home victories, the meeting in Nizhny Novgorod ended in a series of shots – 3: 2.

“Vityaz” and “Amur”, despite the unsuccessful start of the championship, won important victories in the last games. The Podolsk team managed to beat Lokomotiv 3: 2, despite more than threefold difference in the number of shots (14-49). The Far East won their second victory, visiting Kunlun (2: 0). On the eve of today’s meeting, the coaching staff of “Amur” was replenished with a coach for working with defenders Andrey Sokolov…

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Daniel Odette scores points four matches in a row (3 + 2). Niko Oyamyaki is the second sniper in the championship with seven goals. Miro Aalotnen is one of the top five assistants with nine assists. Victor Antipin and Fedor Malykhin scored 198 points in their KHL career, with Malykhin aiming for three anniversaries – goals scored and 99 assists each. Evgeniya Alikina is 75:24.

Knight Abandoned washers 64 Face-to-face victories Amur 67 Abandoned washers

In the last championship, Vityaz beat Amur 6: 3 at home.

Yaroslavl won only one victory in the last four matches, beating Torpedo (4: 3). The Ufa team leads the Eastern Conference, having stumbled only once in nine games. After the defeat to Severstal (1: 2), they went to St. Petersburg, where they showed excellent hockey with beautiful goals, high-quality conversion of the majority, confident actions in the minority and excellent play in equal compositions. In just nine matches, they conceded 12 goals, while the railwaymen – 25.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Alexander Yelesin is in the top three in terms of the number of strength moves (28), and Maxim Osipov Is one of the championship’s most selfless defenders with 24 blocked shots. Scoring points for three matches in a row Marcus Granlund (1 + 3). For Nikolay Kulemin today’s match could become the 200th in the KHL, and on account Hartikainen’s theme 398 points.

Locomotive Abandoned washers 70 Face-to-face victories Salavat Yulaev 63 Abandoned washers

Salavat Yulaev last won in Yaroslavl more than five years ago – on December 7, 2015. And in general, the last six matches between these rivals remained with Lokomotiv.

Minsk “Dynamo”, despite the bright victories – as in the games with “Ak Bars” (5: 2) or “Traktor” (5: 0) – lacks stability. All such successes are “exchanged” with defeats; in particular, in Yekaterinburg the Minskers lost 3: 7. On the eve of today’s match sent to the farm club Yan Shostak, Dmitry Deryabin, Pavel Denisov and Vitaly Pinchuk…

After an excellent series of three games against Spartak (2: 0), Sochi (2: 0) and Amur (5: 1), St. …

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Anton Burdasov scores points over four matches (4 + 3), and the next gear Vasily Tokranova will become the hundredth in the KHL. Lars Johansson – third in the championship in terms of reliability coefficient (1.14), and Andrey Kuzmenko – second among assistants with ten assists.

Dynamo Abandoned washers 74 Face-to-face victories SKA 116 Abandoned washers

Last season, SKA knocked the Minskers out of the first round of the playoffs in five matches.

Astana residents scored points in the last three games out of four, but won only one victory – over CSKA (6: 3). In the second meeting, they lost in overtime 1: 2, and in the match with Jokerit they brought things to a series of shots (2: 3). On the eve, the coaching staff of the hosts replenished Ivan Skobrevwho will be responsible for physical fitness.

From a tournament point of view, both teams are in the same situation, having won two games out of eight. Siberia managed to beat Kunlun (1: 0) five days ago, but the quality of hockey remains low, which was clearly demonstrated by the meeting with Metallurg (1: 3), after which the head coach Andrey Martemyanov talked about possible partings with some players. Siberia, along with Amur, has the worst attack in the league (15 goals).

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Nikita Mikhailis scores points for seven matches in a row (3 + 6). Harri syateri has a dry streak of 60:13, and 99 wins in the KHL.

Barys Abandoned washers 97 Face-to-face victories Siberia 109 Abandoned washers

The last three meetings in Nur-Sultan remained with Sibir.

Avtomobilist won the last match against Dynamo Minsk (7: 3), but lost to favorites – CSKA and Avangard – earlier. Return to striker is expected today Dmitry Zhukenovwho missed several matches due to illness.

The residents of Chelyabinsk managed to demonstrate their ambitions much more weighty. Leaving aside the match against Dynamo Minsk (0: 5), they demonstrate solid hockey, which allowed them to beat CSKA (2: 1) and enter the three leaders of the Eastern Conference. They are noticeably ahead of the hosts in terms of the reliability of the game in the minority – 80% neutralization against 69.4%.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Alexey Vasilevsky ranked in the top three in terms of blocked shots (27). Stanislav Bocharov came close to the milestone of 100 points in the KHL.

Motorist Abandoned washers 114 Face-to-face victories Tractor 99 Abandoned washers

Both matches of the last season remained with the Chelyabinsk team, in Yekaterinburg they won 3: 2.

Metallurg is the most productive team in the championship (39 goals), moreover, having won the last six matches. The CSKA scored much less – 26 goals, but they have the most efficient special team in the championship for the majority (41.7%). Magnitogorsk residents, however, are not much worse in this component (32.4%), and they are much better in neutralizing the minority – 90.9% versus 78.4%.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Second KHL scorer Philip Maye scores points six games in a row (5 + 8), a four-game streak Mikhail Pashnin (0 + 4). Juho Olkinuora is in the top five in terms of the percentage of reflected shots (94.7%). Following Maye in the bombing race is Sergey Plotnikov (6 + 6). The next goal scored will be the hundredth in the KHL for Konstantin Okulov…

Metallurgist Abandoned washers 86 Face-to-face victories CSKA 89 Abandoned washers

Last season, the meeting in Magnitogorsk turned out to be productive and ended with a score of 6: 4 in favor of the hosts.

