Jolie showed her breasts in an extreme cleavage

Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie looks so sexy in the photos of yesteryear that fans are absolutely delighted. The photo, where the actress almost bare her breasts, appeared on one of the actress’s fan pages.

On it, Jolie was dressed in a lingerie-style dress, with an incredibly deep neckline. The actress turned sideways, showing her bust in all its glory.

“2005. I’m still wondering what she was looking at. Angie, photographed by James White, ”- signed the photo the authors of the account.

The shot turned out to be incredibly passionate. In a fit of passion, the actress ran her hands through her hair, lifting them, which made the frame even more piquant. Jolie’s plump lips attracted attention, and her look drove many fans crazy.

