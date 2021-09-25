Kanaeva about working as a coach, Viner’s recommendations and admission to the Ashram of the World Cup – RT in Russian

The current generation of children has quite specific idols, and due to the fascination with social networks, some of them become more difficult to motivate to go in for sports. This opinion was expressed in an interview with RT by Evgenia Kanaeva. The two-time Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics also shared her opinion about Irina Viner-Usmanova’s intention to nominate her for the position of head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and admitted that she could understand the decision of Israeli Lina Ashram to refuse to compete at the World Championships in Japan.

– You are the only two-time Olympic champion in individual all-around in history. But if human, who does not know you, will go to Instagram, he may get the impression that in front of him is not a famous athlete, but a socialite …

– In fact, I’m not an Instagrammer. I am a lively, sociable person. Recently I started a page. Those who know me are well aware that they are a gymnast. I see no reason to once again focus on my sports achievements. I’m a person who doesn’t really like to brag about something like that.

– You say that you recently created an account with Instagram. What prompted this?

– Fake pages. Many people said that they communicated with them on my behalf, agreed on certain things. This was the reason to create your account. Plus quarantine, and the requests of many friends and fans. They confessed that it would be very interesting for them to know what is happening in my life.

Also on the topic “Show how the marks are given”: how Putin supported Dina Averina during a meeting with the Olympians

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the winners of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The head of state awarded …

– Athletes use social media for different needs. Someone talks about themselves, someone uses them as an advertising platform. But you have no such posts yet.

– I don’t want to reduce everything to advertising publishing. There are proposals, but I do not agree to everything. While I am considering more options. Reputation is very difficult to earn, and it is very easy to fall on your face in the mud.

– Are there any things that you would never agree to advertise?

– Undoubtedly. I have certain life values ​​and priorities. Not everything is bought and sold. Thank God, no unworthy proposals have been received yet.

– Now you are engaged in coaching activities. Do you feel that this is your calling right now?

– Of course. After all, I have been working in this field since 2015.

– For example, figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva admitted in an interview that she would not be able to teach children, because she would not have enough patience.

– A lot of Olympic athletes say that it is unrealistically difficult to train. But then they realize that they have devoted most of their lives to a certain cause, they have colossal knowledge and experience that can be passed on to the future generation. And at this moment they realize that this is precisely their vocation.

– What is the hardest thing for you as a mentor?

– It’s not easy when you are a high-level athlete and it seems extremely simple to you to perform one or another element. You think that you have already explained everything, chewed it up, but it still does not reach the person. Patience is needed in these moments.

It is also very difficult to motivate young people sitting on Instagram. The current generation of children has quite specific idols. Now they have everything. We didn’t have the same phones. Therefore, you need to motivate, inspire. This is what we are doing.

– Don’t you think that this generation may not be Olympic champions?

– No. This is one of the leading sports in our country. Therefore, we are trying to educate children who will continue the victorious traditions.

– For Russian and world gymnastics, Irina Viner-Usmanova will probably remain one of the main figures in history. There were times when you said to yourself: “I want to reach the same level in the future”?

“As the Bible says,“ don’t make yourself an idol ”. I learn from her, adopt experience, but I want to be myself. I was very lucky to be next to people like Irina Aleksandrovna, Vera Efremovna Shtelbaums and many others. They have invested a part of themselves, and maybe more. I feel great gratitude.

Also on the topic “FIG lacks reasoned answers”: why it is too early to put an end to the scandal with rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympic Games

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has declared the impartial work of the judges who served in the …

– Viner-Usmanova recently announced that she would recommend you for the post of head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation in 2024. How did you take it?

– Let’s see what will happen in three years. I am very pleased with the trust and attitude of Irina Alexandrovna to me.

– She clarified that you are learning English specifically for this.

– No, I teach for myself. Not only because I see myself on the technical committee. My son and I are now studying English.

– Are you interested in this position?

– I am interested in rhythmic gymnastics. It will be difficult to combine with coaching, but there is an exception in the person of Irina Aleksandrovna. But now I feel great, I like my job. I love the children I train. Flight is important to me. I am a person of emotions.

– Do you understand why Viner-Usmanova recommended you?

– Yes. She knows how much I love rhythmic gymnastics, and she wants the technical committee to have people who have gone this way. They know how to make a throw, somersault. And not those who just write the rules and have no idea about the complexity of the elements. Many elements are underestimated now.

– Clarify please.

– For example, two elements give an equal number of points, but one of them is much more difficult to study than the other. Of course, it is more profitable for girls to go the simpler way – after all, the assessment is the same.

– Why it happens?

– Not everyone understands. Not everyone performed at a high level, performed certain elements. Of course, there are super-professionals there, but there are … I would like to have ideological people who understand this topic.

– If Irina Aleksandrovna comes up tomorrow and says: “Zhenya, you have to,” how will you react?

– I don’t think about it now. If this happens, then I will make a decision.

– President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov suggested that the judges use video replays in controversial moments. How do you feel about this initiative?

– The judges still have replays. After filing a protest, they have the right to review a specific episode and make a decision on it. But it is necessary to understand that it is one thing to judge by the picture from the screen, and another thing to watch it live. You can get to the bottom of every little detail in the video, and rhythmic gymnastics is an emotional, energetic sport. Our athletes demonstrate images. Therefore, the presence in the hall enhances the effect of the performance.

– In 2021, the Olympic Games and the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in the same year. How will this affect the results?

– Judging by my own experience, every post-Olympic tournament was very difficult for me. After the Games, you are in an emotional recession. But on the other hand, the more starts, the better for girls.

Also on the topic “Most likely, they were scared”: why the Israeli national team refused to participate in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Israel’s national rhythmic gymnastics team will not compete at the World Championships in Japan at the end of October. At the same time, the coach of the team Ella …

– Taking into account the refusal from the performance of the Israeli national team, how high will the competition be in the individual all-around?

“As tall as ever. We have very strong rivals from Belarus, Bulgaria, Italy.

– But everyone was waiting for a revenge between Dina Averina and Lina Ashram …

– The ashram is understandable. Olympic gold gives her the right to miss the tournament. We do not know in what state she approached the Games, what injuries tormented her, what obstacles she had to overcome. We must respect the opponent.

– Would you compete at the World Championship after winning the Olympics?

– I cannot put myself in the place of the Ashram. After all, all people are different, and one cannot say what exactly an athlete feels at one time or another. Although I know that Linoy is a very good girl who always came out and congratulated Russian women after their victories. And our girls behaved nobly when they asked to leave the Israeli woman alone. I think this is an example for everyone.