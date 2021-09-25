Kanye West showed the final of the last presentation of “Donda” with Kim Kardashian – Gazeta.ru

Rapper Kanye West posted on his YouTube channel fragment of the live presentation of the album “Donda” in Chicago. The event took place at Soldier Field stadium with the participation of rapper DaBady, rocker Marilyn Manson, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and many others.

In the video to the song “Come To Life” the rapper “burns out” and goes to meet the Kardashians, dressed in a wedding dress. In the track, he sings that he does not want to die alone and is going through a divorce from his wife. At the end of the issue, West takes the Kardashian’s hand. After the presentation, the network began to spread gossip about a possible reunion of the couple, since Kanye’s performance resembled a wedding ceremony.

Recently it became known that the song “Hurricane” from West’s new album is recognized in infidelity to his wife even after the appearance of children. The couple got married in 2014, and in February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce.