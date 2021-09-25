Khimki – Lokomotiv. Forecast and rate for 2.14

Lokomotiv will play away with Khimki in the ninth round of the Russian Championship. The match will take place on September 25 in Khimki, beginning at 14:00 Moscow time. Khimki – Lokomotiv: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Khimki

Khimki, after eight games played, are in the RPL standings on the 15th line.

Contrary to expectations, the Moscow Region club started poorly in the new season. At the moment, the losing streak is already six matches.





In the last round Khimki lost on the road to Ufa with a score of 2: 3, and before that they lost to Spartak.

To all the other failures in the middle of the week, one more was added. Igor Cherevchenko’s team lost to Saransk in the Russian Cup, albeit in a penalty shootout.

Khimki have scored at least one goal in each of their five previous matches.

“Locomotive”

Lokomotiv, meanwhile, is in third place in the table. The railwaymen are four points behind Zenit and are behind Dynamo in additional indicators.

In the current championship, Marko Nikolic’s team has not suffered a single defeat so far. Some of the points were lost in matches that ended in a draw.

For example, at the beginning of the week “Locomotive” could not win against Ural in Yekaterinburg – 0: 0.

Wherein ended in a draw three of four Loko’s previous away matches in the RPL.

Lokomotiv also drew with Marseilles in the first round of the Europa League group stage.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Khimki in this match for 3.55, the bookmakers offer a draw for 3.62, and Lokomotiv’s victory – for 2.14.

Khimki now do not look like a team that is able to take points away from the railroad workers.

The game, most likely, will not turn out to be the most productive – it is unlikely that more than two goals will be scored. And most likely, goals will fly into the gates of the Moscow Region club.

Bid – Lokomotiv’s victory for 2.14…