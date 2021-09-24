Klavan talks about how Klopp almost got into a fight with Milner

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan admitted that James Milner had a serious conflict with the club’s head coach Jurgen Klopp.
“There was tension in the team. This was the period between Christmas and the first days of the new year. I don’t remember who we played with anymore. Perhaps there was an away match with Sunderland.
Klopp and Milner almost got into a fight. It could have ended with assault, but James still retreated. It was noticeable in Klopp’s eyes that he was ready to defend his point of view to the end. It was a very stressful time for him as a coach, ”Klavan recalls Goal.com.
