Klavan talks about how Klopp almost got into a fight with Milner

by

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan admitted that James Milner had a serious conflict with the club’s head coach Jurgen Klopp.

“There was tension in the team. This was the period between Christmas and the first days of the new year. I don’t remember who we played with anymore. Perhaps there was an away match with Sunderland.

Klopp and Milner almost got into a fight. It could have ended with assault, but James still retreated. It was noticeable in Klopp’s eyes that he was ready to defend his point of view to the end. It was a very stressful time for him as a coach, ”Klavan recalls Goal.com.

