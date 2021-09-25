“Komsomolskaya Pravda” learned about the thieves who returned the medal to Vesnina :: Others :: RBC Sport

Unidentified persons broke into the tennis player’s house and stole two Olympic medals, as well as jewelry. The source of the newspaper said that the thieves returned the medals back together with a note of apology.

The robbers, who stole two Olympic medals from the house of the Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina from the house near Moscow, returned them along with a box of chocolates. This was told by a source of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” in the police of the Moscow region.

“A box of chocolates was left along with the medals. They also put a note of apology, ”he said. The interlocutor of the newspaper said that on September 23 thieves left all this at the checkpoint of the village where the champion lives.

Vesnina herself has not yet confirmed the information. “Investigators are busy. I haven’t received anything yet, ”she said.

The tennis player reported the robbery on September 12. The thieves made their way into the house while Vesnina and her husband were away. When they returned, the couple discovered the loss of two Olympic medals – gold and silver; the attackers also broke into the safe and stole jewelry. The athlete went to the police.

Vesnina is the silver medalist of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in mixed doubles. In 2016, she won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, paired with Ekaterina Makarova.