Kovidnye battles: “Salavat Yulaev” admits more spectators than “Ufa”, but receives lawsuits from Rospotrebnadzor

A fine of 200 thousand rubles did not stop the hockey club.



In Bashkortostan, the situation with the admission of spectators to sports matches is developing. The rules are the same for everyone, but the clubs interpret them differently. For example, on September 18 in the capital of the republic both Ufa and Salavat Yulaev played their home matches at the same time. Only 493 spectators came to football, and the hockey stands were half filled – 4023 spectators.

It turned out that “Salavat” was allowed into the arena more than it was supposed to. The department of Rospotrebnadzor in the Republic of Belarus allows the presence of no more than a thousand people at matches, including teams and their personnel. Moreover, the club was fined in court for violating anti-coronavirus requirements in the first match of the season, which did not affect the further situation. The day before, “Salavat” again appealed to the leadership of the republic with a request to allow at least 50% of the arena to be filled.

Photo: press service of “Salavat”

ATTENDANCE TO “SALAVAT” AGREED BY KHABIROV

Before the start of the season, “Salavat Yulaev” addressed the head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov with a request to allow up to 50% of spectators to attend the club’s matches, and also asked not to show QR codes and PCR tests at the entrance due to the high level of vaccination. According to the latest data, about 78% of the population has already been vaccinated in Ufa. Khabirova supported this initiative and said that the issue would be resolved at the next meeting of the regional headquarters for combating coronavirus.

However, the meeting did not take place until the first home match of Salavat. And there were no official reports that the club was still allowed such a filling of the arena, nowhere. In fact, the requirement of the local Rospotrebnadzor, established more than two months ago, was unchanged – no more than 1000 spectators were allowed to attend sports events in the republic. And the average daily rate of increase in morbidity showed a positive trend. The number of cases continues to grow now. That is, there were no prerequisites for changes, except for Khabirov’s words.

Radiy Khabirov and general director of Salavat Yulaev Rinat Bashirov (center) / photo: Salavat press service



However, until the last moment it was not known whether Salavat would actually be allowed the desired attendance. The club also did not announce the official start of ticket sales. And only on the day of the match against Spartak the club in its social networks hinted opaquely: “Today we are waiting for ALL our people!”. The spectators pulled themselves up. In the next three home games, the situation remained unchanged. And Khabirov himself attended the game against Kunlun on September 16 for the first time this season.

Against this background, Ufa also, quite reasonably, wanted indulgences. General director of the club Shamil Gazizov a few days before the match of the Russian championship with Khimki, which took place on September 18, he personally called one of the leaders of the regional Rospotrebnadzor with a request to allow more than 1000 spectators to visit the stadium. But he was refused. A little later, the club announced this officially.

It would seem an injustice. Initially, one might think that football in the republic is biased. Especially against the background of the lack of state support and audits by the Accounts Chamber. Quite a logical question – why can more spectators be allowed to enter the indoor arena, but not to the open-air stadium? But also in “Ufa” they learned that “Salavat”, in fact, the department of Rospotrebnadzor did not allow anything.

Photo: press service of “Ufa”

THE COMMISSION SENT TO UFA-ARENA

As it became known to “BUSINESS Online”, the first home match of “Salavat” in the season was attended by about eight employees of Rospotrebnadzor, who documented a number of violations by the club. Three days later, they transferred the materials to the Sovetsky District Court of Ufa, which brought the club to justice for administrative offenses.

As follows from the materials of the case, the club did not have permission to let more than 1000 people into the arena. Even at the Ufa-Arena (both in the stands and in public places), social distancing of 1.5 meters with the help of signal markings was not observed. Also, preventive disinfection was not carried out in the arena. A solution for disinfecting all surfaces, including floors, is prepared without following the established instructions. Recirculating bactericidal air irradiators were not installed in the locations of employees and spectators. It is also indicated that the spectators in the stands were without masks. The club was also accused of the fact that barbecue and cutlets were not sold in their original packaging at food courts, which, it turns out, is also considered a violation of the rules for organizing sports events.

All of these requirements are not new, and were established back in 2020. But last season, when the arena was completely filled, no one presented the club for the incorrectly sold shish kebab.

Photo: press service of “Salavat”

Salavat’s lawyer explained that the violations had been eliminated. He also pointed out that the club is a socially oriented non-profit organization, and is also in a difficult financial situation (earlier it was reported about the debts of “Salavat” in 900 million rubles) and asked the court to impose a sentence of less than the minimum fine. Rospotrebnadzor, on the contrary, asked to suspend the club’s activities altogether. Such a measure of responsibility is provided for by law. But only for up to 90 days.

However, the court partly sided with Salavat and imposed a minimum fine of 200,000 rubles. The club recaptured this amount by selling about 400 tickets in the middle price category. Also, the court, when making this decision, stressed that “Salavat” had not previously been brought to administrative responsibility, and there were no negative consequences in its actions.

Jeff Platt / Photo: Salavat Press Service

But the consequences of the court on the actions of the club did not affect in any way. “Salavat” continued to let over 1000 spectators into the arena. The Rospotrebnadzor department has not applied to the court with new claims, at least not yet.

The meeting of the operational headquarters to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bashkortostan was held only recently – on September 20. But the request of “Salavat” was not discussed there. In any case, this was not officially reported. “The head of the region emphasized the need to strictly control the observance of social distance and sanitary standards at cultural events, during sports competitions in closed rooms, as well as in public transport,” the press service of the head of Bashkortostan said.

This week the general director of Salavat Rinat Bashirov in an official letter, he turned to the operational headquarters with the previous request. There is no answer yet. At the same time, the Ministry of Sports of Bashkortostan, in consultation with Rospotrebnadzor, announced the introduction of restrictions on the participation of spectators in sports and physical culture events in indoor spaces until November 1, 2021. However, Salavat continues to freely sell tickets for the next home games.