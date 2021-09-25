Krylia defender Chernov on Zenit’s penalty: “Dziuba’s leg twisted. He won’t paint. I want to believe that he fell down like that ”- Football

Krylia Sovetov defender Nikita Chernov spoke about the RPL match with Zenit (1: 2).

“I think the team succeeded in what the coaching staff asked for before the match. It is clear that this is Zenit, we practically played without the ball. Two individual mistakes decided the outcome of the game. Two blots, let’s just say.

After Zinkovskiy’s goal, were you afraid of the advantages? I personally have not seen this on the field. Probably, the guys wanted to keep this result until the break, catch their breath and listen to the coach. It’s a shame that we missed at the end of the half.

What didn’t work out in the episode with Dziuba’s goal? We all know how he plays with his head. I have already heard many comments on TV that there is no need to fight him. I personally needed to play one on one, somehow prevent him from punching. We all know that it is very difficult to fight with him. I was hoping that he would not be able to play on the ball.

They seemed to be holding each other with their hands, but, apparently, he took a good position and pushed me through. It was possible to fix a foul, but the judge had a different opinion.

Penalty shot? In the dynamics it seemed like fifty-fifty. There is a VAR, if anything, he will intervene. They showed a penalty, I thought it was a foul. After the game, in the locker room, we watched the episode, it shows that Artyom stepped on his own foot, and his left leg twisted. Most likely, he fell from this.

Of course, I didn’t want to slander him that he was pretending. I know him, he is not the kind of footballer who will paint. I would like to believe that in this case he did not draw, but fell like this, and the referee saw a foul.

Our skirmishes with Latinos throughout the game are emotions. In my case with Claudinho, he pulled the ball under him and fell. I didn’t even bother him, but he began to turn to the judge. I just told him in Russian not to do that anymore. Hope he understood me. The judge told him the same thing, that there was nothing.

I did not see the episode with Vanya, as I was on my back. There was an attack and that was after. As Vanya told us, Barrios said something indecent and offensive. Apparently, he learned our language Russian and mighty. Vanya answered him, ”Chernov said.

The match was served by the team of Vitaly Meshkov.