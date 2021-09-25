Lando Norris: We got the moment right

On a drying track in Sochi, Lando Norris won his first pole position in Formula 1.

Lando Norris: “Awesome, I have no words! Crazy qualification, but everything was going well for us, and in the end we decided to switch to slicks. I didn’t think I would be on pole, but in the end I won it and I’m incredibly happy about it! Thanks to the team, everyone at McLaren has done great!

I always try to keep my voice cheerful, but believe me, it was very difficult to control the car. It looks like we caught the right moment when slicks began to work more efficiently than intermediate tires. Around earlier, I was inferior to the pole schedule for almost two seconds and was not sure that I would be able to improve, but I tried to warm up the tires as best as possible, then I risked, and everything worked out!

Honestly, now I do not think about how things might turn out in the first corner of the race. We have secured the best starting position, this is my first pole in Formula 1 and, I want to believe, the first of many!

I will not say that after Monza we really expected such a result. But in rainy conditions there are always chances, and today we took advantage of them. After a successful stage in Monza we started this weekend great, I hope tomorrow it will be possible to continue in the same spirit! “