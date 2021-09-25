Lokomotiv dismissed Andrey Skabelka, Igor Nikitin will replace him as head coach – September 25, 2021

Over the past ten years, 12 head coaches have changed at Lokomotiv. The longest, two and a half years, worked Alexey Kudashov, who was fired after five defeats in a row in October 2017. Yuri Lukin has been working as general manager for 21 years, Alexander Ardashev as sports director for 8 years. These facts are enough to understand how the life of the Yaroslavl club works. President Yuri Yakovlev always has the coach to blame, and then the players and everyone else.

They said that recently Yakovlev calmed down, realized that everyone should be given a chance. But it turned out that people at this age do not change. Andrei Skabelka, despite a valid three-year contract, was dismissed. The reasons are six defeats in 9 matches and only tenth in the West. The last straw was the defeat by Vityaz (2: 3), after which the fateful decision was made. Lokomotiv has not officially announced the change of the coaching staff, but it will do so in the near future, especially since the agency representing Skabelka’s interests has confirmed this information. If we manage to quickly sort out the papers, then on September 27 a new coach will lead the team to the match with Avangard. It will be Igor Nikitin, Dmitry Yushkevich will be responsible for the defenders in the new headquarters.

If it were not for the presence of such a tough coach on the market, no one would have understood and supported the step taken by the leadership of the “railroad workers”. Yes, and Yuri Yakovlev himself probably decided to change the mentor only because there was an option with a strong replacement. Although this still does not justify him – to fire the coach at the end of September, having previously given him a three-year contract, is at least unprofessional. If you are already betting on a coach, then you need to trust, endure, wait. Moreover, Lokomotiv did not look completely hopeless in all the past matches of the regular season. But not earlier, not now, the bosses of Lokomotiv have done nothing to calm the coach down, to show that they trust him. Andrei Skabelka, knowing perfectly well what happened to his predecessors, was nervous, which only exacerbated his situation.

hclokomotiv.ru

I would not relieve Skabelka of responsibility for the result. It certainly failed this September. The team, which was called the main favorite of the season, looks at the level of the middle peasants, or even worse. One of the most expensive players in the league, Maxim Shalunov, scored only one goal in nine matches. Yegor Korshkov, who was one of the team leaders last season, scored only one assist in nine matches. There are questions for the players, as well as for the coach, in which hockey players do not show their best hockey. The Belarusian specialist is not finalizing the second three-year contract with the top club in his career. Before that, he was kicked out of Vanguard. By KHL standards, Skabelka is a strong specialist who will not sit without work for a long time. Although for nine years of work in the league, he has never been close to the Gagarin Cup, and achieved local successes with middle-peasant clubs (Siberia, Barys).

Against his background, Nikitin looks like a specialist of a different level. But what can I say, right now he is the strongest in the KHL. He is the only coach in the league to have had three finals and one cup in the last four years. Nikitin is a systemic coach, and besides, one should not underestimate the role of his assistant Yushkevich, who is responsible for defense. Yaroslavl residents have problems with her, as well as with a minority. It was Nikitin who revealed Shalunov, Lokomotiv hopes that now he will breathe life into Maxim. The former CSKA coach was often criticized for his team’s playing style. However, Skabelka’s “Loko” played no better and more spectacular. And Yaroslavl also got an incredibly motivated coach who is eager to prove that his past successes were not an accident. Moreover, the “railroad workers” have a strong staff. If they still find a top defender, there will be no weaknesses on paper.

Yaroslav Neelov, photo.khl.ru

But globally, Skabelka’s resignation and Nikitin’s appointment are wrong. Lokomotiv has once again demonstrated that planning, long-term prospects, trust – the club does not appeal to all these concepts. A year later, Nikitin may be in Skabelka’s place, and then another coach and so on ad infinitum. When a coach is fired in Russia after the first setbacks, I always remember John Cooper, who with the stellar Tampa lost in the first round to Columbus 0-4. A real shame, after which no one would be surprised at his resignation. But instead, Cooper took two Stanley Cups in a row. So much for the value of trust in hockey.

