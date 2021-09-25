Lokomotiv drew with Khimki, Guilherme received a red card at the beginning of the second half

Away Lokomotiv drew with Khimki in the 9th round match of Tinkoff RPL – 0: 0.

The railroad workers ended the meeting outnumbered. At the beginning of the second half, Lokomotiv goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme received a red card for a rough foul on Khimki forward Kemale Ademi – the goalkeeper kicked the forward with a straight leg in the thigh after leaving the penalty area. Instead of Guilherme, 17-year-old Daniil Khudyakov appeared on the field, for whom this match became his debut for the main team of Lokomotiv.

Lokomotiv ranks second in the Russian championship standings with 17 points in 9 matches. Khimki moved up to 14th place, with 7 points in 9 games.

Tinkoff Russian Championship. Premier League

9th round

Khimki – Lokomotiv (Moscow) – 0: 0

Khimki: Lantratov, Idovu, Tikhiy, Danilkin, Filin, Dagerstol, Bozhenov, Glushakov, Kukharchuk (Sokolov, 63), Mirzov, Ademi.

Lokomotiv (Moscow): Guilherme, Silyanov, Barinov, Kulikov, Tiknizyan, Magkeev (Andzhorin, 81), Maradishvili, Babkin (Khudyakov, 54), Smolov (Zhemaletdinov, 76), Kamano (Lisakovich, 82), Kerk (Rybchinsky, 76).

Warnings: Barinov, 25. Ademi, 33. Sokolov, 65. Glushakov, 90.

Removal: Guilherme, 53.

Judges: Amelin (Tula). Gurbanov (Krasnodar), Mukhtarov (Petrozavodsk).

VAR: Moskalev (Voronezh). Gavrilin (Vladimir).

September 25. Khimki. Arena Khimki stadium.