Lokomotiv – Salavat Yulaev – 2: 3 OT – video, goals, review of the KHL championship match

Something incomprehensible is happening with the current Lokomotiv. The team, which was supposed to fight for the highest places in the Western Conference, until today, together with Torpedo and Riga Dynamo, was in the company of the laggards. The system that Andrei Skabelka was building in Yaroslavl failed at the start of the regular season. The defeat in the match with Vityaz, where the railroad workers once again showed a terrible realization and allowed the opponent to score three times after only 14 shots, was the last straw for the club’s management, which decided to dismiss the Belarusian specialist. Yesterday evening this information was confirmed to “Championship” in the agency of Shumi Babayev, representing the interests of Skabelka, and today “Lokomotiv” officially announced the reshuffle of the coaching staff.





KHL favorite of the season fired coach after 9 matches! Skabelka did not grow together in the top club again

The new mentor of the Yaroslavl team was the well-known Igor Nikitin, who was not out of work for long after being fired from CSKA. However, Nikitin was absent from the coaching bridge in today’s match against Salavat, and his assistant Dmitry Yushkevich took the players out instead. The fact is that now the railway workers are busy settling the legal issues related to the termination of the contract with Skabelka and the appointment of Nikitin.

On the contrary, Lokomotiv’s rival today is doing very well. And even though the seven-match winning streak of the Ufa team was interrupted by a defeat in Cherepovets, already in the next game, which Salavat played in St. Petersburg, the Yulaevites managed to convincingly beat SKA. That meeting was overshadowed for the Bashkir team only by the loss of Dinar Khafizullin, who was retired for an indefinite period.

But, even despite the absence of a leading defender, Salavat’s defense coped with Lokomotiv’s attacks with dignity, having blocked almost as many shots in the first period as went to the team’s goalkeeper Juha Metsola, who replaced Alexander Sharychenkov at the goal, who played in the match with SKA … True, at the very beginning of the meeting, the hosts were able to open an account. Artyom Ilyenko outright won the throw-in against Viktor Tikhonov in the left circle of the Ufa zone throw-in, and Pavel Kudryavtsev, who received the puck, delivered it to Rushan Rafikov with one touch. The defender had only to accurately direct the projectile into the net – absolutely no one prevented Rushan from doing this.

After the goal, the teams played quite cautiously, trying to play as closely as possible with the opponent in defense. Both of them had a couple of dangerous chances, but Reed Boucher was unable to hit the goal from an open position, and a dangerous shot by Alexander Kadeikin from a patch was reflected by Eddie Pasquale. In general, Salavat spent more time with the puck, being ahead of Lokomotiv players on rebounds. But Tomi Lyamsi’s wards did not extract dividends from this possession in the first twenty minutes.

For a long time, the game went on without deletions. The hosts probably knew how well the majority of the Bashkir team played in the previous match, therefore, given their own poor performance in the minority, they tried to act as disciplined as possible. However, closer to the middle of the second period, Alexei Marchenko still went to the penalty box. Fortunately for him, Lokomotiv withstood the opponent’s onslaught, and soon after a successful game with an incomplete squad, they doubled their lead.

The second goal reminded the first a little: after a verified pass from Yegor Korshkov, the Lokomotiv player – this time it was Alexander Polunin – had a lot of free space and freely clicked on Metsola’s goal. The Finnish goalkeeper managed to slow down the puck – it got stuck in Juha’s equipment and stopped right on the ribbon. But only for a split second – Pavel Kraskovsky arrived in time ahead of Nikolai Kulemin and pushed the puck into the net.

This goal gave Lokomotiv players additional confidence. They completely seized the initiative in the game and blocked the opponent in his zone. And it was in such a situation that the railroad workers managed to grab a stupid fine. For some reason, Reed Boucher knocked the stick out of Rodion Amirov’s hands and went out of the blue to serve his fine. He left the bench for the guilty after 25 seconds – for the second time Salavat did not forgive the opponent and converted the majority. After the confusion at the gate, Pasquale Teem Hartikainen succeeded in a very accurate shot into the top corner. And again it is worth noting Viktor Tikhonov, who for the second match in a row perfectly closes the view of the opponent’s goalkeepers. Lokomotiv lost only 21 seconds before the end of the period.

It seemed that the goal “in the locker room” was supposed to inspire the Ufa team, but the onslaught of “Salavat” in the third dvadtsatiminutka was not as strong as one might have expected. Yaroslavl completely gave the initiative to the guests and did not even think about the threat to the Metsola goal, concentrating as much as possible on defensive actions. Tomi Lamsi’s wards, possessing the puck for a long time in the Lokomotiv zone, often did not find options for developing an attack and were throwing from any available position. These throws, however, did not frighten Pasquale much.

The reason for getting nervous among the railway workers and their fans appeared in the middle of the period. The removal of Maxim Osipov was almost realized by Shakir Mukhamadullin, but the puck that flew out from under his stick hit the post.

The Ufa team spent a long time trying to come up with a way to hack Lokomotiv’s defense and nevertheless achieved their goal one and a half minutes before the end of regular time. “Salavat” was unable to realize another removal of Marchenko, but after changing Metsola to the sixth field, they managed to put the squeeze on the railroad workers. Granlund, Shmelev and Manninen figured it out for three, and after a pass from Sergey, the Finnish center-forward restored the balance in the score and turned the game into overtime.

It lasted only 28 seconds – the Finnish section of Salavat quickly won a victory for the Ufa team, punishing the opponent for their sluggishness. Hartikainen scored his 400th point for the Bashkir club in this attack, assisting Manninen, who scored a double.

3: 2 – Salavat’s unpleasant statistics in the matches with Lokomotiv was interrupted after all. The Bashkir club could not beat the railroad workers on their ice for almost six years – the last time it happened was in December 2015. Today, thanks to the stupid removal of Reed Boucher, Tomi Lamsi’s wards were able to return to the game and get such an important victory.