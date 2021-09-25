Losing competition to Navas, and PSG players are not happy with him

In the summer, Parisians have become a real monster of European club football. They managed to sign Messi, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum and Ramos for free, and another 70 million were paid to Inter for Hakimi. But did PSG need a second top goalkeeper, given Navas’s presence in the team? Online edition “Euro-football.Ru” explains why moving to Paris is a big mistake of Gigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma’s heroism in the Euro 2020 final took the goalkeeper to unattainable heights. The young goalkeeper did not mind staying at Milan, but demanded a double salary increase – up to 12 million euros per year. The Rossoneri refused, and Donnarumma signed a contract with PSG as a free agent. This transfer caused controversy in the locker room. Most of the players took the side of the experienced Navas. They did not want a self-confident Italian to take the place of the first issue.

PSG did not hide that in the 2021/22 season they could give Donnarumma on loan to Roma, but because of the agent Mino Raiola, the deal fell through – his client did not want to go on loan. The young Italian is full of ambition – in an interview he said that he was not afraid of competition, but he himself became hostage to a toxic atmosphere. In Milan, the fans dislike him, and in Paris, his teammates.

Costa Rican Keylor Navas has faced underestimation for the second time in his career from the clubs for which he plays. So it was in Madrid, when Navasa was taken as a partner by Courtois, and it happened now in Paris with Donnarumma. At the moment, Keylor is 34 years old, which is not a problem for his role. His contract with PSG is valid until 2024, and he also does not intend to sit on the bank.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino found himself in a difficult situation, who needs to find playing time for two top goalkeepers at once. After a difficult summer stretch, Donnarumma rested until the end of August. The head coach of PSG hinted that Navas will receive playing time in Ligue 1, and Donnarumma – in the Champions League. However, the September national team matches forced Pochettino to change his mind – Navas was tired of playing for the Costa Rican national team, so Donnarumma made his debut for PSG in the game against Clermont.

In the 2021/22 season, Navas has already played 5 matches in the French championship and one game in the Champions League, but Donnarumma has only two matches in the championship so far. The difficulty for Pochettino is that with every match that Gigi plays on the bench, his expression becomes more melancholy. In Milan, this young goalkeeper has already shown a difficult character, knocking out more favorable financial conditions for himself. In Paris, the Italian has not yet openly expressed dissatisfaction. But how long will his patience last if Navas will continue to be trusted more? Pochettino may have to choose the lesser of evils, because if Donnarumma is not the first number, hardly anyone will stand up for him in the team, but if Navas is put on the bank, then there will be more dissatisfied in the team. It seems that Donnarumma chose not the best place to continue his career.

Vladislav AVRAMENKO