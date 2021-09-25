Maddox Jolie-Pitt commented on his conflict with his father for the first time

Maddox Jolie-Pitt / Brad Pitt

The 18-year-old adopted son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke the silence about his difficult relationship with his father. Some of the paparazzi sneaked into the campus where Maddox now lives and asked him a few questions about his parents. The young man, we recall, studies at the Faculty of Bioengineering at the South Korean Yense University.

The reporter tried to ask if his father was going to visit him.

I don’t know about that, what’s going on there … – the young man answered evasively.



Maddox never made up with Brad Pitt after the family broke up. Moreover, it was a quarrel with a young man on board a private jet in 2016 that marked the beginning of a high-profile divorce of a Hollywood couple. Angelina Jolie accused her husband of child abuse, but this charge was eventually dropped during the trial.

Last month, the actress brought Maddox to Seoul alone. Her ex-husband did not come to his son (Brad found out about the choice of university shortly before the start of the school year). Sources from the entourage of the stars claim that Maddox no longer considers himself the son of Pitt.

Let there be what will be – answered the young man when asked whether his relationship with his father ended.



