Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola sets club record for wins

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in Matchday 6 of the English Premier League. This victory was the 221st for the city’s coach Josep Guardiola as head coach of the team. The Spaniard has broken Manchester City’s record.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Guardiola is ahead of Les McDowell, who has won 220 victories over the course of 13 years as the City’s head coach. “I’m so proud of it. The period we are spending together is great. We can lose matches, lose the final, but we play with incredible courage in every game. We play our game every time, and it makes me proud, ”said Pep.

Championship of England Tuchel: “Recently, everyone said that I don’t know how to defeat Pep.” 12 HOURS AGO

City played 303 games under Guardiola (+221 = 37 -45).

The victory for the Citizens in the game against Chelsea brought the goal of Gabi Jesus.

Guardiola admitted that after leaving the club he would like to lead the national team

England Championship table

Championship of Spain Barça crisis 20 years ago: 0 trophies in 5 years and the Dutch again 09/22/2021 at 08:58