Manchester United – Aston Villa. Forecast and rate for 1.89 on the Premier League / Today at 14:30

The match of the 6th round of the Premier League between Manchester United and Aston Villa will take place on 25 September. The match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester and will start at 14:30 Moscow time. Manchester United – Aston Villa: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Manchester United”

Solskjaer’s players started the season with a home defeat of Leeds (5: 1), but in the second round they lost points in the match with Southampton (1: 1) due to an own goal.

Then Manchester United won two consecutive victories in the Premier League, beating Wolverhampton (1: 0) and Newcastle (4: 1), but rather unexpectedly lost in the last minutes to Young Boys (1: 2) in the Champions League.





In recent matches, the Mankunians have played twice against West Ham, winning the Premier League away match with a score of 2: 1, and losing the second squad in the League Cup with a score of 0: 1.

All predictions for the Premier League

After 5 rounds, the Premier League “Manchester United” is in third place with 13 points. The goal difference is 13-4, 4 goals for Bruno Fernandes, 3 for Greenwood and Ronaldo. Rashford and Diallo will not play, Cavani is in doubt.

Aston Villa

The Villans started the season with a 2-3 away defeat to Watford, but then beat Newcastle at home (2-0) in the Premier League, and dealt with Barrow (6-0) in the League Cup away match.

In the home match of the Premier League with Brentford, Villa shared the points – 1: 1, and then lost to Chelsea on the road (0: 3).

In recent matches, Dean Smith’s charges have beaten Everton at home (3-0) and have lost on penalties to Chelsea in the League Cup – 1-1 (3-4 on penalties).

Premier League calendar and table

After 5 rounds of the Premier League “Aston Villa” with 7 points in 10th place. The goal difference is 8-7, Tuanzebe, Bailey, Sanson, Trezeguet and Davis will not play, Taggett is in doubt.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers give odds for the victory of Manchester United in this meeting 1.41, for a draw in regular time – 5.20, and for the victory of Aston Villa – 7.20…

Last season Manchester United won 2-1 at home and 3-1 away. At home, the Mancunians have never lost in their last 5 matches with Villa, scoring 4 wins.

The Mancunians have not lost in the championship for 7 matches. We predict, what Manchester United will not lose …