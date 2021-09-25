Manchester United did not score a penalty in stoppage time and lost in the championship of England :: Football :: RBC Sport

Manchester United lost 0-1 to Aston Villa in their first Premier League defeat this season

The Manchester United footballers lost to Aston Villa in the home match of the sixth round of the Premier League. The meeting ended with a score of 0: 1.

The only goal in the 88th minute was scored by Courtney Hos.

In extra time for the second half (90 + 3), Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes failed to convert the penalty.

Aston Villa beat Manchester United for the first time since 2009.

Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season. The club ranks fourth with 13 points. Aston Villa are on the seventh line with ten points.

Manchester United this time also lost the first match with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad after his return. The Portuguese has previously scored four goals in three games: two goals for Newcastle (4-1), one each for Young Boys (1-1) in the Champions League and West Ham (2-1).

In the next round, Manchester United will host Everton on 2 October, and Aston Villa will play Tottenham away a day later.