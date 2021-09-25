Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of playing until the age of 40

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shared his opinion on the athletic form of the 36-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Solskjaer believes that CR7 is capable of playing at the highest level until at least 40 years old.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays until he’s 40. How he takes care of himself is the key to everything, and of course it’s the question of genes. There must be some special genes! He put every drop of his energy and effort into becoming the player he is today. He absolutely deserves all the praise that goes to him. First of all, for your physical condition. Even more impressive is the fact that he retained his athletic hunger after accomplishing so much.

His mentality is still undeniably correct. It all depends on his desire. And he will continue to play until his legs or even his head tell him to stop, because he gave everything, ”Solskjaer is quoted by the Goal edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 3 goals in 2 games since returning to Manchester United.

Ronaldo has maintained a special diet and daily routine for many years.

