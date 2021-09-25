Martial can become a player of the German top club

France striker Anthony Martial is close to retirement from Manchester United. According to 90min reports, the footballer is considering a move to the German Bundesliga.

According to journalists, Borussia Dortmund may sign the striker. The leadership of the German grandee will be ready to fight for Martial in the event of the sale of the Norwegian Erling Holann. Anthony’s value is estimated at 45 million euros.

Earlier it was reported about the interest in the Frenchman from the London “Tottenham” and the Catalan “Barcelona”.

The striker’s contract with the Red Devils runs until the summer of 2024.